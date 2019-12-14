Nation Current Affairs 14 Dec 2019 PM Modi meets BJP MP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi meets BJP MPs, party likely to focus more on Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 14, 2019, 5:37 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 5:37 am IST
Sources said that Mr Modi personally told Union minister of state for home G. Kishan
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Telangana state BJP MPs on the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament triggered speculation that the party will focus on the state after the Jharkhand elections.

Reddy that he wanted to meet BJP MPs from the state. Mr Reddy accordingly took Mr Soyam Bapu Rao, Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind and Rajya Sabha member Garikapati Mohan Rao along with him to Mr Modi’s chambers in Parliament.

Sources said that in the wake of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister K.T. Rama Rao targeting the Centre with regard to tax devolution to the state and during the RTC strike, Mr Modi’s meeting with the BJP MPs gained significance.The PM’s meeting comes days after Mr Chandrasekhar Rao said he would meet the Prime Minister and ask for the tax dues, and TRS MPs meeting finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the subject on Friday.

Sources said that Mr Modi asked the MPs why their TRS counterparts protested in Parliament and why TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao criticised the BJP in the House.

Sources said that Mr Modi was curious about the changing stand of the TRS with regard to the Citizenship Amendment Bill when the party had supported several key bills.

The MPs explained that it was due to the TRS keeping in view the minority votes and its friendship with the MIM.

Sources revealed that Mr Modi discussed about the financial situation of the state. Prior to the meeting, he reportedly ascertained from the finance minister whether the Centre owed TS Rs 29,000 GST dues.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


