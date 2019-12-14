No Madhya Pradesh HC relief for Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday dismissed controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s plea to junk a petition filed to challenge her election from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, dealing a jolt to her.

The single bench of the court headed by Justice Vishal Dhagat rejected Thakur’s application questioning maintainability of the election petition filed by a Bhopal-based journalist Rakesh Dixit .

The petition alleged that the saffron party leader had delivered speeches during her campaign on religious lines, thus violating provisions of section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

Thakur, however, questioned the maintainability of the petition by expressing doubts over authenticity of video tapes of her alleged speeches submitted by the petitioner as evidence.