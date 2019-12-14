Nation Current Affairs 14 Dec 2019 Japanese PM Shinzo A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe calls off Guwahati meet with PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Dec 14, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 1:10 am IST
With this, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India for the summit was also cancelled.
PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
 PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

New Delhi: In a major casualty of the violent protests rocking Assam and some other parts of the Northeast due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act controversy, India on Friday announced the cancellation of its annual summit with Japan that was to have been held in Guwahati from December 15 to 17.

With this, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India for the summit was also cancelled.

 

“With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future,” the external affairs ministry announced in a terse statement.

The proposed venue was never officially announced but all preparations had been made to hold the summit in Guwahati.

The MEA had, however, officially announced the dates recently for the summit.

The new dates and venue are expected to be decided by the two sides in the coming weeks.

Whether the summit ultimately takes place in Guwahati is held elsewhere will depend on the situation in Assam.

The cancellation is, however, a blow to the Indian government’s efforts to showcase the Northeast as a region that can hold such high-profile meetings.

Japan has been interested in investing in the region and the earlier proposed holding of the summit in Guwahati was to have been a powerful signal to this end.

...
Tags: shinzo abe, citizenship (amendment) act, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The corporation has sent a Rs 10,000-crore proposal to the Niti Aayog to facilitate the shift over the next five years.

BMTC to get 7,900 e-buses over 5 yrs

Mr Kumar said that in addition to an ongoing drive to ensure public places are compliant with tobacco control norms, the Palike, in association with stakeholders, has been carrying out campaigns on social media, radio shows and is spreading messages on autorickshaws. (Representational Image)

BBMP commissioner: Drive against smoking to intensify

Represenatative picture of Subramanyapura Lake

Bengaluru: Ayukta pulls up slum development board on encroachment of lakes

3,333 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers get facility (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Park smart – Facility for 13.5 K vehicles to start from December 15



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 MPs move Supreme Court against new law

Supreme Court.

Smriti Irani moves EC to register compalint against Rahul Gandhi's rape comment

Irani said, ''We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice.

Congress' Nitin Raut says Maharashtra has no place for Citizenship Act

'The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this,' Raut, a Congress leader said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'States can't deny implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act': MHA

The five states, which have refused to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, include West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amidst Citizenship Act protests

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham