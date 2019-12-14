Nation Current Affairs 14 Dec 2019 Guwahati: Violence a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Guwahati: Violence abates but protests continue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 14, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Aasu says protests only during day time; Singers, film stars observe 10-hour fast; Firing toll rises to 3.
Commuters drive past the remains of gutted vehicles on a road in Guwahati on Friday. (AFP)
 Commuters drive past the remains of gutted vehicles on a road in Guwahati on Friday. (AFP)

Guwahati: The situation in trouble-torn Assam has started limping back to normalcy with protesting groups led by All Assam Students Union (Aasu) deciding to confine their agitation during the day time besides dissociating from those indulging in violence in the name of protest on Friday.

The death toll in Thursday night police firing went up to three on Friday with one more among those critically wounded succumbing to bullet injuries.

 

With new additional director general of police G.P. Singh taking over the law and order situation and new officers taking over the trouble-torn districts after a major shake up in the state police force, Assam Police have also intensified their patrolling making their presence felt on the ground.

The defence spokesperson in a statement said that a total of eight columns of Asom Rifle have been requisitioned by the administration and all Army and Assam Rifles columns have managed to restore normalcy in their respective areas of deployment. However, there were reports of violent protests in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tinsukia district. Security sources said that in Dibrugarh protestors set a vehicle on fire while in Khwang area near Moran in Tinsukia district protestors pelted stones on Army vehicles.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people in all age groups including senior citizens on Friday once again defied the curfew peacefully and joined the sit-in-hunger-strike by Aasu at Chandmari field to oppose the Citizenship Act. A large number of people, including artists, singers and film stars observed the 10-hour fast. The Aasu has also announced that it will file a PIL in Supreme Court challenging the law.

“There is no way Assam or Assamese people will accept it. Besides peaceful protests we will continue legal battle against the law,” said Aasu chief adviser Sammujjal Bhattacharya.

Besides Aasu, several other organisations in Assam including Assam Public Works, the original petitioner in Supreme Court for updating the National Register of Citizens in Assam, has also decided to file separate PILs in the top court.

The Aasu has also announced that they are suspending all kinds of protests after sunset for a week. “We are going to start a satyagrah movement at sub-division level all over the state from December 16 to 18. Our slogan will be — Either scrap CAB or arrest us,” said Aasu leadership which reiterated their commitment for peaceful democratic agitation.

In a related development former AGP minister turned BJP leader and chairman of Assam Petrochemical Ltd Jagdish Bhuyan who was accorded cabinet rank by the government resigned from the party and all the posts in protest against the Citizenship Act.

Meanwhile, indefinite curfew which was imposed since Wednesday evening was relaxed for six hours in Guwahati and Dibrugarh on Friday morning from 7 am.
However, several parts of the state continue to reel under raging protests over citizenship law, which came into existence after presidential assent on Thursday.
As soon as curfew was relaxed, people gathered outside grocery shops and at vegetable markets in Guwahati to buy essentials. There was also rush to withdraw money from ATMs, buy medicines and procure fuel. Mobile internet and broadband services continued to remain affected.

All together 26 people who have been injured in the police firing on Thursday night have been admitted at Guwahati Medical College hospital.

The GMCH superintendent told reporters that 11 people who were injured have been released after treatment while three among others with grievous injuries are admitted in ICU.

...
Tags: all assam students union, violence
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

The corporation has sent a Rs 10,000-crore proposal to the Niti Aayog to facilitate the shift over the next five years.

BMTC to get 7,900 e-buses over 5 yrs

Mr Kumar said that in addition to an ongoing drive to ensure public places are compliant with tobacco control norms, the Palike, in association with stakeholders, has been carrying out campaigns on social media, radio shows and is spreading messages on autorickshaws. (Representational Image)

BBMP commissioner: Drive against smoking to intensify

Represenatative picture of Subramanyapura Lake

Bengaluru: Ayukta pulls up slum development board on encroachment of lakes

3,333 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers get facility (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Park smart – Facility for 13.5 K vehicles to start from December 15



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 MPs move Supreme Court against new law

Supreme Court.

Smriti Irani moves EC to register compalint against Rahul Gandhi's rape comment

Irani said, ''We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice.

Congress' Nitin Raut says Maharashtra has no place for Citizenship Act

'The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this,' Raut, a Congress leader said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'States can't deny implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act': MHA

The five states, which have refused to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, include West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amidst Citizenship Act protests

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham