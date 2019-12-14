Nation Current Affairs 14 Dec 2019 'Filed PIL agai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Filed PIL against CAA, AIMIM will fight at every possible forum': Owaisi

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2019, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 8:58 pm IST
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Owaisi had said he was called Mahatma after he tore the discriminatory citizenship card in South Africa.
'I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us,' Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: File)
 'I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us,' Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act.

''I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us," he tweeted.

 

Owaisi had on Monday last attacked the Union government in the Lok Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it was aimed at making Muslims 'stateless' and would lead to another partition.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Owaisi had said he was called Mahatma after he tore the discriminatory citizenship card in South Africa.

The Hyderabad MP had then torn the copy of the bill to highlight his protest, inviting sharp reactions from the treasury benches, which described his act an 'insult' to Parliament.

The Act is an insult to India's freedom-fighters, Owaisi had said, accusing the BJP-led government of working to marginalise Muslims in the country.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: caa, asaduddin owaisi, citizenship (amendment) bill, public interest litigation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Centre may take 'hard decision' against LWE post CAB, Art 370: Eastern Army Commander

The incident happened on Friday when the accused carrying toy guns entered Singh's rented accommodation in New Town area here and kidnapped him and one of his associates, the police said adding that they later called up Singh's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. (Photo: File | Representational)

Disguised as CBI officers, 5 men kidnap Manipur CM's brother on 'toy-gunpoint'

'Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service,' PM tweeted. (Photo: Twitter |

PM interacts with IAF personnel in Kanpur, says India is proud of their service

Targeting Gandhi, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar.' (Photo : PTI)

'Rahul Jinnah more appropriate,' says BJP; 'Savarkar nation's idol,' Sena joins



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre may take 'hard decision' against LWE post CAB, Art 370: Eastern Army Commander

Disguised as CBI officers, 5 men kidnap Manipur CM's brother on 'toy-gunpoint'

The incident happened on Friday when the accused carrying toy guns entered Singh's rented accommodation in New Town area here and kidnapped him and one of his associates, the police said adding that they later called up Singh's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. (Photo: File | Representational)

PM interacts with IAF personnel in Kanpur, says India is proud of their service

'Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service,' PM tweeted. (Photo: Twitter |

'Rahul Jinnah more appropriate,' says BJP; 'Savarkar nation's idol,' Sena joins

Targeting Gandhi, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar.' (Photo : PTI)

'Cong got stomach ache after amended Citizenship Act': Amit Shah

'Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren say why is Kashmir issue important in Jharkhand elections?... The youth of this state are securing the borders of this country. But, Rahul Gandhi does not know history as he has Italian sunglasses in front of his eyes,' Amit Shah said. (Photo: twitter | @BJP4India)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham