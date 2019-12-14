Nation Current Affairs 14 Dec 2019 Congress wants Uddha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress wants Uddhav Thackeray to reject Citizenship Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Under our federal structure of government, a Central Act, which is passed by Parliament, has to be implemented by the state.
Uddhav Thackeray.
 Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: After Congress-led states declared that they would not implement the new citizenship law, the grand old party has started putting pressure on the Shiv Sena to do the same in Maharashtra.

However, legal experts said that state governments cannot refuse to implement the legislation because it was enacted under the Union List of the Constitution.
The Congress ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday, Nitin Raut and Balasaheb Thorat, stated that the law would not be implemented in Maharashtra.

 

While Raut said that his party would not allow the implementation of amended Citizenship Act in Maharashtra, Thorat — who is also the party’s state unit chief — said that the Congress was opposed to the Act and it would follow the same policy in the state. “Congress has condemned the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is not in line with the Constitution. In the state also, we will follow the policy of our party’s central leadership,” Thorat said.

Raut hoped that the Shiv Sena would stick to the stand it had taken in Rajya Sabha and not allow the amended Citizenship Act to be implemented in the state.

The Shiv Sena had supported the Bill in Lok Sabha, but after the Congress threatened to pull out of the state government if the party continued to back it, the Sena registered its protest against the legislation in the Rajya Sabha and staged a walkout. The Sena had posed certain queries to the government over the bill and demanded answers before supporting the legislation in the Upper House of Parliament.

“They have put forth their view on this in no uncertain terms in the Rajya Sabha. I am sure Uddhavji is firm on the position his party took on the issue in the House,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, advocate Sujay Kantawala, said that state governments have no say in the implementation of laws enacted under the Union List.

“Under our federal structure of government, a Central Act, which is passed by Parliament, has to be implemented by the state. The state cannot have separate say in this,” said Kantawala. The Union List or List-I is a list of 100 numbered items given in Seventh Schedule in the Constitution of India on which Parliament has exclusive power to legislate.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, congress, citizenship law
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The corporation has sent a Rs 10,000-crore proposal to the Niti Aayog to facilitate the shift over the next five years.

BMTC to get 7,900 e-buses over 5 yrs

Mr Kumar said that in addition to an ongoing drive to ensure public places are compliant with tobacco control norms, the Palike, in association with stakeholders, has been carrying out campaigns on social media, radio shows and is spreading messages on autorickshaws. (Representational Image)

BBMP commissioner: Drive against smoking to intensify

Represenatative picture of Subramanyapura Lake

Bengaluru: Ayukta pulls up slum development board on encroachment of lakes

3,333 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers get facility (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Park smart – Facility for 13.5 K vehicles to start from December 15



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 MPs move Supreme Court against new law

Supreme Court.

Smriti Irani moves EC to register compalint against Rahul Gandhi's rape comment

Irani said, ''We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice.

Congress' Nitin Raut says Maharashtra has no place for Citizenship Act

'The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this,' Raut, a Congress leader said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'States can't deny implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act': MHA

The five states, which have refused to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, include West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amidst Citizenship Act protests

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham