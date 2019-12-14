Nation Current Affairs 14 Dec 2019 Chief Ministers of 5 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chief Ministers of 5 states say no to Citizenship (Amendment) Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2019, 12:35 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 12:36 am IST
States do not have powers to stall, says home ministry.
There are 97 items which are under the Union List, which include defence, external affairs, railways, citizenship and naturalisation, in addition to others.
 There are 97 items which are under the Union List, which include defence, external affairs, railways, citizenship and naturalisation, in addition to others.

New Delhi: The Union home ministry says that state governments do not have any powers to stall implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in their states since it was enacted under the Union List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

There are 97 items which are under the Union List, which include defence, external affairs, railways, citizenship and naturalisation, in addition to others.

 

A senior ministry official said states do not have the power to decline to implement a Central law which is in the Union List. The ministry’s view was made public after the categorical refusal by the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, among others, to implement the law in their states.

Most of these states are ruled either by the Congress or other Opposition parties.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched a scathing attack on the new law.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said his government will not implement the legislation. Another Congress Chief Minister, Mr Bhupesh Baghel from Chhattisgarh, said the Act was clearly unconstitutional and the same view was expressed by his counterpart in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Kamal Nath, who said: “Whatever stand the Congress has taken on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, we will follow that. Do we want to be a part of a process that sows the seeds of divisiveness?"  MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath asserted in New Delhi that it was part of the Centre's “politics of distractions” to deflect people's attention from economic slowdown.

...
Tags: citizenship (amendment) act, economic slowdown, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Irani said, ''We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice.

Smriti Irani moves EC to register compalint against Rahul Gandhi's rape comment

'The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this,' Raut, a Congress leader said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Congress' Nitin Raut says Maharashtra has no place for Citizenship Act

The five states, which have refused to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, include West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

'States can't deny implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act': MHA

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. (Photo: File | PTI)

Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amidst Citizenship Act protests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Smriti Irani moves EC to register compalint against Rahul Gandhi's rape comment

Irani said, ''We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice.

Congress' Nitin Raut says Maharashtra has no place for Citizenship Act

'The Congress is opposed to the CAB and we will not let it be implemented in Maharashtra...I think Uddhav ji will completely cooperate with us in this,' Raut, a Congress leader said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'States can't deny implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act': MHA

The five states, which have refused to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, include West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amidst Citizenship Act protests

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. (Photo: File | PTI)

Meerut hangman ready to carry out execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Amid reports about preparations to hang the four men convicted of the rape and murder, the Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar confirmed that Delhi's Tihar Jail has sent out a request for hangmen. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham