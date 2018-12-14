search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Australia's Marcus Harris plays a shot during day one of the second Test against India in Perth on Friday. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Vihari sees off Marcus Harris, hosts 4 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

To focus on national politics, KCR appoints son KT Rama Rao as TRS working president

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 14, 2018, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 12:19 pm IST
It is for the first time in the 14-year history of the TRS that the post of working president has been created with KCR
This step is believed to be among the one towards KCR handing over his baton to his son, while he will turn his focus on national politics. (Photo: PTI)
  This step is believed to be among the one towards KCR handing over his baton to his son, while he will turn his focus on national politics. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: In a sudden development, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appointed his son and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao as the working president of the party.

It is for the first time in the 14-year history of the TRS that the post of working president has been created with KCR, who has been running the party single-handedly all this while. This step is believed to be among the one towards KCR handing over his baton to his son, while he will turn his focus on national politics. The newly elected chief minister is planning to step up his efforts to form a third front of non-BJP, non-Congress regional parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

 

“KCR has taken the responsibility to fulfil the election promises including completion of ongoing irrigation projects. So, he has decided to entrust the responsibility of running the party to his son KTR, who is his close confidant and the most efficient leader,” the statement said.

“The party chief is confident that KTR’s visionary leadership, commitment and working style would help the party prosper and grow stronger,” it said.

The development comes within three days of the TRS returning to power in the state and less than a day of KCR taking oath as the chief minister for a second successive term.

...
Tags: trs, k chandrasekhar rao, kt rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

Mike's mother Dorothy, provided vague details about how his father just left one day for a pack of cigarettes and never returned. (Photo/ Representational: AFP)
 

Sex once a fortnight secret to happiness in 70s, says study

For men, having sex at least twice a month can lead to happiness, while women are more interested in kissing and the emotional closeness of sleeping with their husband. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

The man said was confused to the point he was actually considering going along with his wife's plan 'to fix the problem. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2019 auction: Date, timings, live streaming, telecast and all you need to know

Paceman Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. (Photo: PTI/BCCI)
 

Explained: The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

The handset doesn’t merely get a new suit — OnePlus has dressed it down right to its internals.
 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

The Fire TV Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rafale deal was crystal clear from beginning: Rajnath Singh on SC verdict

Rafale deal was crystal clear from the beginning and the allegations of corruption into the deal were politically motivated, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Government seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi on Rafale issue

Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Rafale deal, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Rahul to hold fresh round of discussions with Rajasthan CM hopefuls Gehlot, Pilot

The Congress leadership want Gehlot and Pilot to be present together at the CLP meet. (Photo: File)

No reason to interfere: SC dismisses petitions for CBI probe into Rafale

'We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. A country can’t afford to be under-prepared,' top court said. (Photo: File)

Kamal Nath to take oath as CM of Madhya Pradesh on December 17

72-year-old Kamal will take the office of chief minister for the first time in a distinguished career in politics (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham