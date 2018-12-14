To focus on national politics, KCR appoints son KT Rama Rao as TRS working president

This step is believed to be among the one towards KCR handing over his baton to his son, while he will turn his focus on national politics. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: In a sudden development, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appointed his son and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao as the working president of the party.

It is for the first time in the 14-year history of the TRS that the post of working president has been created with KCR, who has been running the party single-handedly all this while. This step is believed to be among the one towards KCR handing over his baton to his son, while he will turn his focus on national politics. The newly elected chief minister is planning to step up his efforts to form a third front of non-BJP, non-Congress regional parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“KCR has taken the responsibility to fulfil the election promises including completion of ongoing irrigation projects. So, he has decided to entrust the responsibility of running the party to his son KTR, who is his close confidant and the most efficient leader,” the statement said.

“The party chief is confident that KTR’s visionary leadership, commitment and working style would help the party prosper and grow stronger,” it said.

The development comes within three days of the TRS returning to power in the state and less than a day of KCR taking oath as the chief minister for a second successive term.