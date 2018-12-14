search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala: Opposition MLAs end satyagraha at Assembly

Published Dec 14, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 2:41 am IST
Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the protest by the MLAs against the prohibitory orders at Sabarimala was a success.
Thiruvananthapuram: The 'indefinite' satyagraha which was being observed by three opposition MLAs-- V.S. Sivakumar, N. Jayaraj and Parakkal Abdul-at the portal of the Assembly for 11 days was withdrawn as the House was adjourned sine dine on Thursday.

However, the government had not yet lifted the restrictions at Sabarimala even after the High Court passed adverse comments. The government dealt with the strike undemocratically, Mr Chennithala added.The Opposition earlier stayed away from the question hour protesting against the government's stubborn stand on the satyagraha.

Opposition members raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the prohibitory orders and other regulations at Sabaarimala when the House convened in the morning.

Mr Chennithala announced that the Opposition would boycott the question hour as the government was taking a hostile stand on the satyagraha. 

He later told reporters that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his speech in the Assembly, had ignored the contributions of Muslim and Christian communities in the renaissance movement in the state. Earlier, while raising the issue of the women's wall, Mr M.K. Munner of the IUML also pointed out that it was not the Hindus alone who took part in the movement.

"Christians and Muslims also were part of it and we wish to ask you what wall are you now going to build without Christians and Muslims," he asked the ruling party. 

Tags: ramesh chennithala, satyagraha
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




