Rajinikanth for legal action on Meketadu issue if Tamil Nadu doesn’t get water

Chennai: The State government should take appropriate legal action over the Mekedatu issue, to safeguard its rights, if the Centre’s claim that Tamil Nadu will not be affected by the dam project is proved false, actor Rajinikanth has said.

“The Centre has claimed that the Mekedatu project will not affect Tamil Nadu. This should first be ascertained. If it proves otherwise then legal action should be taken. This is the only option,” Mr Rajini told reporters here on Thursday.

This is the second time the veteran actor has directly targeted the Centre, this time on the Mekedatu issue. Earlier, responding to the BJP’s electoral defeat in the five states, Mr. Rajinikanth said the poll outcome showed that the BJP has lost its popularity and has caused a major set back to it.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the balancing reservoir cum drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river as it would affect Tamil Nadu’s prospects.

The government even initiated contempt proceedings against Karnataka government in the Supreme Court and had even sought a stay on all activities including preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the project.