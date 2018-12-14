search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul crossed limits of propriety, decency by almost condemning SC: BJP

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 8:41 pm IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad said SC had 'exposed lies' of Rahul Gandhi which he has been using to attack 'honest and popular' PM.
'He (Rahul Gandhi) crossed all limits of propriety, decency and probity in public life by almost condemning the Supreme Court. What does he mean? Is he above the Supreme Court?' Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked. (Photo: ANI)
 'He (Rahul Gandhi) crossed all limits of propriety, decency and probity in public life by almost condemning the Supreme Court. What does he mean? Is he above the Supreme Court?' Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of "almost condemning" the Supreme Court for dismissing the pleas challenging the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, and said the Congress president crossed all limits of propriety, decency and probity in public life.

Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the apex court had "exposed his lies" which he has been using to attack the "honest and popular" Prime Minister.

 

With Rahul Gandhi reiterating his "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is thief) barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad dubbed his remarks "shameful" and "cheap", and accused him of using an abuse against the Prime Minister.

Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi are themselves facing a trial on corruption charges, he said, referring to the National Herald case against them.

The BJP expected that Rahul Gandhi would accept the Supreme Court's verdict but it did not happen, Prasad said.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) crossed all limits of propriety, decency and probity in public life by almost condemning the Supreme Court. What does he mean? Is he above the Supreme Court? Is the Congress above the Supreme Court? What kind of language is this?" he asked.

Prasad said Rahul Gandhi's problem is his arrogance and conceit about his dynasty.

Notwithstanding the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi on Friday maintained that there was massive corruption in the contract and wondered why the CAG report "cited by the Supreme Court" on it had not yet been shared with the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

...
Tags: bjp, rahul gandhi, rafale jet deal, ravi shankar prasad, supreme court, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Just Married: Saina Nehwal ties the knot with 'best match' Parupalli Kashyap

Taking to her Twitter account, Saina wrote: “Best match of my life...#justmarried.” (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mum-of-one, cancer survivor hangs herself after wrongly believing it had returned

A post mortem examination showed there were no traces of cancerous cells. (Representational Images)
 

What has he achieved? Gambhir slams Ravi Shastri over 'best travelling team' remark

Shastri comments had also not gone down well with former India captains Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid along with a vast majority of fans. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

Mike's mother Dorothy, provided vague details about how his father just left one day for a pack of cigarettes and never returned. (Photo/ Representational: AFP)
 

Sex once a fortnight secret to happiness in 70s, says study

For men, having sex at least twice a month can lead to happiness, while women are more interested in kissing and the emotional closeness of sleeping with their husband. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

The man said was confused to the point he was actually considering going along with his wife's plan 'to fix the problem. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Had alliance with BJP knowing it will be suicidal: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Asked if she would be open to an alliance with Congress and National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti said, 'We had never thought we would ally with the BJP. Now, an alliance with the Congress and NC depends on the need of the hour.' (Photo: ANI)

Ashok Gehlot to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM on December 17

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also attend the swearing-in ceremony, Congress Legislature Party leader Ashok Gehlot told party MLAs in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi, Anil Ambani names will come up if JPC probes Rafale deal: Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi maintained that there was massive corruption in contract and wondered why CAG report 'cited by SC' on it had not been shared with PAC of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

6 dead, 75 hospitalised after eating prasad in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar

After consuming the prasad, people started vomiting and began writhing with stomach pain, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Noida: Television news anchor dies after falling from fourth floor

Radhika Kaushik, who hailed from Rajasthan, was in her house in the Antrikh Forest Apartments in Sector 77 with a colleague when the incident occurred around 3.30 AM, police said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Radhika Kaushik)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham