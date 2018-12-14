search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Australia's Marcus Harris plays a shot during day one of the second Test against India in Perth on Friday. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Vihari sees off Marcus Harris, hosts 4 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Rafale deal was crystal clear from beginning: Rajnath Singh on SC verdict

ANI
Published Dec 14, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 11:46 am IST
'The allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage,' Singh said.
Rafale deal was crystal clear from the beginning and the allegations of corruption into the deal were politically motivated, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Rafale deal was crystal clear from the beginning and the allegations of corruption into the deal were politically motivated, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Rafale deal was crystal clear from the beginning and the allegations of corruption into the deal were politically motivated, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh soon after the Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the deal.

"The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage," Singh told reporters in one of the first reactions by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after the verdict.

 

In a major relief to the central government, the top court on Friday dismissed all petitions pertaining to multi-million dollar Rafale fighter jets deal.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, stated that there is no need to conduct an investigation in to details of Rafale pricing.

"We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. Joint exercise has taken place and there is no element of financial benefits," said CJI Gogoi.

The CJI added that, "Detailed scrutiny of Rafale deal is not required."

The court was announcing its decision on the clutch of pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The apex court on November 14 had reserved its judgement in the case. The three-judge bench comprising CJI Gogoi, Justice S K Kaul and K M Joseph of the apex court heard petitioners and the government lawyers before reserving the verdict in the case.

...
Tags: rafale deal, rajnath singh, congress, modi government, sc verdict on rafale
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

Mike's mother Dorothy, provided vague details about how his father just left one day for a pack of cigarettes and never returned. (Photo/ Representational: AFP)
 

Sex once a fortnight secret to happiness in 70s, says study

For men, having sex at least twice a month can lead to happiness, while women are more interested in kissing and the emotional closeness of sleeping with their husband. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

The man said was confused to the point he was actually considering going along with his wife's plan 'to fix the problem. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2019 auction: Date, timings, live streaming, telecast and all you need to know

Paceman Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. (Photo: PTI/BCCI)
 

Explained: The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

The handset doesn’t merely get a new suit — OnePlus has dressed it down right to its internals.
 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

The Fire TV Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi on Rafale issue

Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Rafale deal, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Rahul to hold fresh round of discussions with Rajasthan CM hopefuls Gehlot, Pilot

The Congress leadership want Gehlot and Pilot to be present together at the CLP meet. (Photo: File)

No reason to interfere: SC dismisses petitions for CBI probe into Rafale

'We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. A country can’t afford to be under-prepared,' top court said. (Photo: File)

Kamal Nath to take oath as CM of Madhya Pradesh on December 17

72-year-old Kamal will take the office of chief minister for the first time in a distinguished career in politics (Photo: ANI)

SC verdict on petitions for court-monitored CBI probe on Rafale today

The three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph of the apex court heard petitioners and the government lawyers before reserving the verdict in the case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham