Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi, Anil Ambani names will come up if JPC probes Rafale deal: Rahul

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2018, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 8:05 pm IST
Supreme Court on Friday dismissed pleas challenging deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi maintained that there was massive corruption in contract and wondered why CAG report 'cited by SC' on it had not been shared with PAC of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi maintained that there was massive corruption in contract and wondered why CAG report 'cited by SC' on it had not been shared with PAC of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday maintained that there was massive corruption in the contract and wondered why the CAG report "cited by the Supreme Court" on it had not yet been shared with the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated the Congress' demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the fighter jet deal and claimed that if it was conducted, names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Anil Ambani will come to the fore.

 

Both government and Anil Ambani's Reliance Group have rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations of any wrongdoing.

At a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said the Supreme Court in its verdict cited that a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the Rafale deal was submitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) but asserted that no such report was given to the House panel headed by Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Kharge, who was also present at the briefing, said PAC has not received any such report.

"Where has that report gone? Is it with some other PAC that PM Modi has set up," he asked in a dig at the government.

He also accused the Modi government of destroying "all institutions" and asserted that corruption to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore has taken place in the Rafale deal under its watch.

In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

The apex court rejected the pleas which sought lodging of an FIR and a court-monitored probe alleging irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal, in which both the countries have entered into an inter-governmental agreement (IGA).

...
Tags: supreme court, rahul gandhi, anil ambani, pm modi, rafale jet deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




