No reason to doubt process: SC dismisses petitions for CBI probe into Rafale

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 14, 2018, 10:51 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 11:01 am IST
The top court added that it doesn’t find any material to show its commercial favouritism.
'We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. A country can’t afford to be under-prepared,' top court said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all the petitions seeking court-monitored investigations into the Rafale deal.

“We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. A country can’t afford to be under-prepared,” top court said.

 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, “There is no reason for interference in the choice of offset partner and perception of individuals can’t be the basis for roving inquiry in such a sensitive issue of defence procurement.”

“We can’t compel the government to purchase 126 aircrafts and it’s not proper for the court to examine each aspect of this case. It’s not a job of the court to compare pricing details,” added Gogoi.

Supreme Court also observed that there is a necessity for fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without jets. Court also gave a clean chit to Modi government on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

The court had reserved its verdict after a hearing on November 14, indicating it would not go into the contentious issue of pricing in the deal.

The petitions challenging the deal were filed by activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, former Union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and advocates ML Sharma and Vineet Dhanda earlier this year.

