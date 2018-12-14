search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Noida: Television news anchor dies after falling from fourth floor

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 6:34 pm IST
Both the news anchor and her colleague were reportedly inebriated at time of incident, an official said.
Radhika Kaushik, who hailed from Rajasthan, was in her house in the Antrikh Forest Apartments in Sector 77 with a colleague when the incident occurred around 3.30 AM, police said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Radhika Kaushik)
 Radhika Kaushik, who hailed from Rajasthan, was in her house in the Antrikh Forest Apartments in Sector 77 with a colleague when the incident occurred around 3.30 AM, police said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Radhika Kaushik)

Noida: A news anchor with a private television channel died allegedly after she fell off the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment in Noida early on Friday, with her family suspecting foul play.

Radhika Kaushik, who hailed from Rajasthan, was in her house in the Antrikh Forest Apartments in Sector 77 with a colleague when the incident occurred around 3.30 AM, police said.

 

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) on a complaint by the family of Kaushik, and the colleague has been detained for questioning, Sector 49 police station house officer Girija Shankar Tripathi said.

Both Kaushik and her colleague in Zee Rajasthan were reportedly inebriated at the time of the incident, an official said, adding liquor bottles were recovered from the house where a party was held Thursday night.

"The security guard of the building had alerted the police at Sector 49 police station about the incident. The colleague has told police that he had gone to her house for dinner when she accidentally toppled over the railing in the balcony of the flat," the official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

"The railing in the balcony is of low-height," the official said.

"We are probing the cause of death," the SHO said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited.

...
Tags: news anchor, news anchor dies, noida
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Just Married: Saina Nehwal ties the knot with 'best match' Parupalli Kashyap

Taking to her Twitter account, Saina wrote: “Best match of my life...#justmarried.” (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mum-of-one, cancer survivor hangs herself after wrongly believing it had returned

A post mortem examination showed there were no traces of cancerous cells. (Representational Images)
 

What has he achieved? Gambhir slams Ravi Shastri over 'best travelling team' remark

Shastri comments had also not gone down well with former India captains Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid along with a vast majority of fans. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

Mike's mother Dorothy, provided vague details about how his father just left one day for a pack of cigarettes and never returned. (Photo/ Representational: AFP)
 

Sex once a fortnight secret to happiness in 70s, says study

For men, having sex at least twice a month can lead to happiness, while women are more interested in kissing and the emotional closeness of sleeping with their husband. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

The man said was confused to the point he was actually considering going along with his wife's plan 'to fix the problem. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong rubbing salt into wounds of 1984 riots' victims: SAD on Kamal Nath

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers also staged protest in Ludhiana after Kamal Nath was named the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Allegations on Rafale ‘fiction writing’ that compromised security: Jaitley

'Rafale deal has protected both security and commercial interest of India. Allegations on Rafale was fiction writing that was compromising national security,' Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. (Photo: ANI)

'Satyameva Jayate': Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on SC verdict on Rafale deal

'The Supreme Court said that there is no irregularity in the Rafale deal. A lie is a lie. It will not become true following repeated spreading of misinformation,' Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said. (Photo: File)

Ashok Gehlot named Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot to be deputy CM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Ashok Gehlot (L) and Sachin Pilot (R). (Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)

'Slap on politics of lies, truth always triumphs': Shah to Rahul on Rafale

Shah said, 'We welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court, the truth has won. People were being misled by unfortunately the country's oldest party. It’s a slap on politics of lies.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham