MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi flays Hindu country observation

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that India will never become an Islamic country. “India is a secular country and its pluralistic exclusivity will remain forever,” Mr Owaisi said in reaction to a judgement of a Meghalaya High Court judge who said that India should have become a Hindu state.

Speaking at a thanksgiving meeting following the elections at the party headquarters, Mr Owaisi criticised the judgement of Justice S.R. Sen on a petition relating to refusal of domicile certificate to an Army recruit.

Mr Owaisi asked how Justice Sen could have delivered a judgement like this when he took an oath on the Constitution.