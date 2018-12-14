Government seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi on Rafale issue

Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Rafale deal, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The treasury benches Friday mounted a counter-offensive on the opposition on the Rafale issue in Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the deal, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. As soon as the Question Hour was taken up, opposition members trooped into the Well carrying placards on various issues, including alleged scam in Rafale deal.

But BJP members stood up and started raising slogans against the Congress and Gandhi. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said following the SC verdict, Rahul Gandhi should apologise.

Amid loud sloganeering, around 11.10 am, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon. The Supreme Court Friday gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

The apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal.