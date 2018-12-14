search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Australia's Marcus Harris plays a shot during day one of the second Test against India in Perth on Friday. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Vihari sees off Marcus Harris, hosts 4 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Government seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi on Rafale issue

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2018, 11:37 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Amid loud sloganeering, around 11.10 am, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon.
Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Rafale deal, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)
  Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Rafale deal, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The treasury benches Friday mounted a counter-offensive on the opposition on the Rafale issue in Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the deal, with the government seeking an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. As soon as the Question Hour was taken up, opposition members trooped into the Well carrying placards on various issues, including alleged scam in Rafale deal.

But BJP members stood up and started raising slogans against the Congress and Gandhi. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said following the SC verdict, Rahul Gandhi should apologise.

 

Amid loud sloganeering, around 11.10 am, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon. The Supreme Court Friday gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

The apex court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, lok sabha, supreme court, rafale deal, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

Mike's mother Dorothy, provided vague details about how his father just left one day for a pack of cigarettes and never returned. (Photo/ Representational: AFP)
 

Sex once a fortnight secret to happiness in 70s, says study

For men, having sex at least twice a month can lead to happiness, while women are more interested in kissing and the emotional closeness of sleeping with their husband. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

The man said was confused to the point he was actually considering going along with his wife's plan 'to fix the problem. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2019 auction: Date, timings, live streaming, telecast and all you need to know

Paceman Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. (Photo: PTI/BCCI)
 

Explained: The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

The handset doesn’t merely get a new suit — OnePlus has dressed it down right to its internals.
 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

The Fire TV Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul to hold fresh round of discussions with Rajasthan CM hopefuls Gehlot, Pilot

The Congress leadership want Gehlot and Pilot to be present together at the CLP meet. (Photo: File)

No reason to interfere: SC dismisses petitions for CBI probe into Rafale

'We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. A country can’t afford to be under-prepared,' top court said. (Photo: File)

Kamal Nath to take oath as CM of Madhya Pradesh on December 17

72-year-old Kamal will take the office of chief minister for the first time in a distinguished career in politics (Photo: ANI)

SC verdict on petitions for court-monitored CBI probe on Rafale today

The three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph of the apex court heard petitioners and the government lawyers before reserving the verdict in the case. (Photo: File)

After MP, decision on top post for Rajasthan, C'garh expected today

Both the leaders had one-on-one meetings with party president Rahul Gandhi late Thursday night and a decision was deferred till Friday on who will be chief minister. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham