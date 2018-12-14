search on deccanchronicle.com
Film actor turned terrorist shot dead in Srinagar

Published Dec 14, 2018, 12:22 am IST
Both the boys had left their homes on August 31 and Bilal’s family is at a loss to understand why he joined militancy.
Jammu: Saqib Bilal and another boy, a Class 9 student from Hajin Bandipora, were killed along with a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in an 18-hour gun battle with security forces in Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar on December 9.

Both the boys had left their homes on August 31 and Bilal's family is at a loss to understand why he joined militancy. They looked everywhere and his mother even brought an amulet from a faith healer for her son's safety.

 

“For more than a month, we went to places to find them. Ultimately, we realised the unthinkable,” Asim Aijaz, Bilal’s maternal uncle, said.

“He had an interest in engineering. We could never understand why he joined. In fact, he left home on the day to buy some groceries. People had seen the two boys riding behind a third person on a bike,” Aijaz said.

Bilal had cleared his Class 10 with a distinction and was studying physics, chemistry and maths in Class 11. Bilal’s family said he had an interest in acting and had done a small role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s movie Haider.

“He was in his sixth class when he appeared for two brief shots in Haider which have appeared in the film. In one of the shots he appeared as a ‘chocolate boy’ and in another, he acted of surviving a violent incident in a bus,” Aijaz said.

