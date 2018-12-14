Edappadi K Palaniswami tells TTV supporters to come back to AIADMK

Salem: All the AIADMK members who had left the party to team up with TTV Dhinakaran are welcome to return to the parent party, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here Thursday, insisting that his invitation "does not include him (TTV), definitely".

"I have already said this, more than once. Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and I have appealed to all those who had left the (AIADMK) to come back and strengthen the party founded by Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and consolidated by Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa)", the CM told reporters after launching a series of government projects and distributing welfare to scores of people.

Asked if the 'invitation' also included TTV, the CM shot back: "Everyone and anyone, except him (TTV)".

Some AIADMK members sided with Dhinakaran after his fallout with Palaniswami last year, even as the ruling party expelled many for switching sides. Reacting to reports of some key TTV aides planning to leave his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and join other parties, Palaniswami said it was their choice.

Many people, including a key local leader of AMMK from Ramanathapuram, have joined the AIADMK recently, Palaniswamy said.

In Chennai, senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters that persons returning to the party would be given due recognition.