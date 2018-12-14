search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Curtains on 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Unity at IFFK a booster for rebuilding Kerala, says CM
Around 160 films from around the world were screened at the festival. The 24th edition of the IFFK will be held here from December 6 to 13, 2019.
 Around 160 films from around the world were screened at the festival. The 24th edition of the IFFK will be held here from December 6 to 13, 2019.

Thiruvananthapuram: The week-long movie extravaganza came to a colourful end here on Thursday with Iranian filmmaker Rouhallah Hejazi winning the Golden Crow Pheasant Award for the best film for his movie ‘Dark Room.’ Lijo Jose Pellissery received the Silver Crow Pheasant for best director for ‘EE.Maa.Yove’  and the NETPA Award for best Asian film in the competition.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the closing ceremony of the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at Nisagandhi Auditorium, said that the unity among all sections, including organisers and art lovers, displayed in the film festival will be a boost for rebuilding Kerala after the damage suffered by the state in the August floods.  

 

He said that as in the flood-hit days, active free volunteering especially from youths helped the successful conduct of a large event like the film festival. He added that the state places its hope on this generation while engaging in rebuilding after the floods. Mr Vijayan appreciated the effort of the youngsters who provided free food for delegates during the hartal day. He also presented the awards to the winners.

Iranian filmmaker Rouhallah Hejazi after winning the Golden Crow Pheasant Award at the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (A.V. MUZAFAR)Iranian filmmaker Rouhallah Hejazi after winning the Golden Crow Pheasant Award at the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (A.V. MUZAFAR)

Anamika Haksar received the Silver Crow Pheasant for best debut director for ‘Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis’ and a special jury mention for its cinematographer Saumyanand Sahi. Beatriz Seigner received a special jury mention for ‘The Silence’.

Ee.Maa.Yove also won the audience poll as it garnered the most number of votes from the delegates.

Around 160 films from around the world were screened at the festival. The 24th edition of the IFFK will be held here from December 6 to 13, 2019.

Filmmakers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Kumar Shahani at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.(A.V. MUZAFAR) Filmmakers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Kumar Shahani at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.(A.V. MUZAFAR)

I avoid bad Sinhala, good Tamil binary: Sumathy Sivamohan
When a Sri Lankan filmmaker says that she consciously avoids the “bad Sinhala, good Tamil binary” in her films, one is bound to look up her identity. IFFK International Jury member Sumathy Sivamohan, who said this during 23rd IFFK’s final ‘In Conversation’ segment, is a Tamil-speaking Sri Lankan. 

Until 2017, she has made movies in Tamil. ‘Sons and Fathers’, released in 2017, is her only Sinhalese movie. Why then criticise films which put Tamil and Sinhala people in black and white?  She said she chose the nuanced narrative to the easier one, purposely. 

“There are many films, which show Tamil people to be all about suffering. It is boring for me. It does not offer hope to the Tamil community. It does not talk about hope,” she said.

Filmmaker Sudha K. F. and Sumathy SivamohanFilmmaker Sudha K. F. and Sumathy Sivamohan

However, historically, when a minority community is involved in a conflict, they are the oppressed. There, naturally, emerges a binary, with the larger side as the oppressor. 

DC has pointed out that media has chosen to side with the oppressed, in international conflicts. She said, “LTTE was the dominant faction among Tamils, but there was a lot of criticism from the Tamil community against LTTE which was not picked up by the media. Tamils did suffer, but their suffering was very complex. If we don’t deal with that complexity, we won’t have answers. LTTE had evicted Muslims from North Sri Lanka. I’m from the north. If you are talking about a minority community, why was this issue not covered at all?”

Her interviewer on the dais, filmmaker Sudha K. F., mentioned about a scene from her film in which a woman changes her style of wearing a sari from Sinhala to Tamil. Sudha said how this might have been included because Sumathy Sivamohan was a woman too. She replied, “I used the sari to show that you can change ethnicity by changing your sari. There’s nothing essential in your blood about being Sinhala or Tamil.” 

There might be one aspect of her identity, which she didn’t mention in the session, but must have shaped her in many ways. She was the sister of Dr Rajani Thiranagama, a Sri Lankan human rights activist allegedly gunned down by LTTE. The doctor, who used to take care of wounded LTTE soldiers grew disillusioned and after years, started speaking against them. 

...
Tags: rouhallah hejazi, 23rd international film festival of kerala, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

Mike's mother Dorothy, provided vague details about how his father just left one day for a pack of cigarettes and never returned. (Photo/ Representational: AFP)
 

Sex once a fortnight secret to happiness in 70s, says study

For men, having sex at least twice a month can lead to happiness, while women are more interested in kissing and the emotional closeness of sleeping with their husband. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

The man said was confused to the point he was actually considering going along with his wife's plan 'to fix the problem. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2019 auction: Date, timings, live streaming, telecast and all you need to know

Paceman Jaydev Unadkat, last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. (Photo: PTI/BCCI)
 

Explained: The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

The handset doesn’t merely get a new suit — OnePlus has dressed it down right to its internals.
 

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

The Fire TV Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: Fed up, man ends life; BJP calls for hartal today

Venugopalan Nair

Major discrepancy in MLA disqualification

K.M. Shaji

Race for PCC and CLP chief begins

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy completed his four-year term but was asked to continue in view of the Assembly elections.

Telangana has most qualified MLAs

A large group of the qualified are from the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, given that the party has sent a majority of 88 MLAs to the House. Two of them hold doctoral degrees and 24 are post-graduates.

Patience and time, Rahul tweets as mystery deepens over CMs of 3 states

On Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh’s top chief ministerial contenders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia met with Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @RahulGandhi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham