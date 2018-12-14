search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress picks Kamal Nath for CM of Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 14, 2018, 12:09 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 12:09 am IST
In Jaipur, senior leader Ashok Gehlot was extended the Chief Minister’s security, apparently sealing the deal.
Kamal Nath
Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath is set to be the 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The Congress Legislature Party was scheduled to meet late in the evening on Thursday for the second time in 24 hours, to elect Mr Nath as its leader.

In Raipur, Mr T.S. Singh Deo and Mr Bhupesh Baghel had been called to the Capital for discussions with top party leaders. There were scuffles in front of Mr Baghel’s house. A decision on the two states is expected by Friday.

In Bhopal, the race had intensified after Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia staked claim, saying that he was instrumental in securing 27 out of 34 seats in Gwalior-Chambal region, considered his pocket borough. Following this, the first CLP meeting held on Wednesday ended inconclusively, and members left it to Mr Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Gandhi apparently brokered peace bet-ween Mr Nath and Mr Scindia after a mara-thon meeting in Delhi. Mr Scindia accepted the decision to make Mr Nath the Chief Minister, sources said.

“There was no race. There were no differences,” Mr Nath later told reporters. He was scheduled to take oath on Friday.

Nine-time MP from Chhindwara, Mr Nath, 72, led the Congress to victory in the polls and ended the 15-year-rule of the BJP. He was made state Congress president in May.

The Congress, which secured 114 seats, was forming government with two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and four independents.

Tags: kamal nath, congress legislature party, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




