search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong rubbing salt into wounds of 1984 riots' victims: SAD on Kamal Nath

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
SAD MLAs raised slogans against the Congress government and later staged a walkout.
Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers also staged protest in Ludhiana after Kamal Nath was named the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
 Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers also staged protest in Ludhiana after Kamal Nath was named the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday protested in the Punjab Assembly the Congress' decision to appoint Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, saying the Rahul Gandhi-led party was rubbing salt into the wounds of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia raised the issue in the state Assembly a day after his party colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged in Delhi that Kamal Nath had a hand in the anti-Sikh riots that broke out in the national capital following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

 

Majithia said the Congress was rubbing salt into the wounds of victims of the riots by naming Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister.  

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra claimed that Kamal Nath had no role in the 1984 riots.     

He also showed a picture in his mobile phone purportedly of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal felicitating Kamal Nath at an event in the past.      

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh alleged the opposition was politicising the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.    

Intervening during a call attention motion on the concluding day of the winter session, Amarinder Singh said the law was taking its due course as far as allegations against Kamal Nath were concerned.

He said Kamal Nath served as a Union minister for more than 10 years after the allegations first surfaced against him.  

The chief minister said a mere reference in the Nanavati Commission report could not be construed as Kamal Nath's involvement in the case.     

"Let us leave it to the law. If somebody is guilty, he's guilty. If he is not guilty, he is not guilty," Amarinder Singh told the House.    

Members of the Congress and the SAD engaged in a verbal duel on the issue. SAD MLAs raised slogans against the Congress government and later staged a walkout.    

On Sukhbir Singh Badal's allegation that cases pertaining to the 1984 riots were "suppressed" over the years, Mohindra said: "The country has seen five non-Congress prime ministers, they were your (SAD) allies... If you felt so, why did you not raise it then."    

Sukhbir Badal gave credit the Narendra Modi-led NDA government with giving justice to the victims of the riots. 

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers also staged protest in Ludhiana after Kamal Nath was named the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

...
Tags: shiromani akali dal (sad), kamal nath, punjab assembly, madhya pradesh chief minister, rahul gandhi, congress, 1984 anti-sikh riots
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Just Married: Saina Nehwal ties the knot with 'best match' Parupalli Kashyap

Taking to her Twitter account, Saina wrote: “Best match of my life...#justmarried.” (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mum-of-one, cancer survivor hangs herself after wrongly believing it had returned

A post mortem examination showed there were no traces of cancerous cells. (Representational Images)
 

What has he achieved? Gambhir slams Ravi Shastri over 'best travelling team' remark

Shastri comments had also not gone down well with former India captains Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid along with a vast majority of fans. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

Mike's mother Dorothy, provided vague details about how his father just left one day for a pack of cigarettes and never returned. (Photo/ Representational: AFP)
 

Sex once a fortnight secret to happiness in 70s, says study

For men, having sex at least twice a month can lead to happiness, while women are more interested in kissing and the emotional closeness of sleeping with their husband. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

The man said was confused to the point he was actually considering going along with his wife's plan 'to fix the problem. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Allegations on Rafale ‘fiction writing’ that compromised security: Jaitley

'Rafale deal has protected both security and commercial interest of India. Allegations on Rafale was fiction writing that was compromising national security,' Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. (Photo: ANI)

'Satyameva Jayate': Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on SC verdict on Rafale deal

'The Supreme Court said that there is no irregularity in the Rafale deal. A lie is a lie. It will not become true following repeated spreading of misinformation,' Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said. (Photo: File)

Ashok Gehlot named Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot to be deputy CM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Ashok Gehlot (L) and Sachin Pilot (R). (Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)

'Slap on politics of lies, truth always triumphs': Shah to Rahul on Rafale

Shah said, 'We welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court, the truth has won. People were being misled by unfortunately the country's oldest party. It’s a slap on politics of lies.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rafale deal: SC verdict excellent, clean chit to govt, says Venugopal

'I think a clean chit has been given to the government on Rafale deal,' AG KK Venugopal told reporters on the sidelines of a function to give farewell to Justice Madan B Lokur. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham