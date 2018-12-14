Chennai: 10 students taken into custody for wielding sharp weapons

When the bus was nearing Vysarpadi, a few students took out wooden logs and knives from their backpacks and allegedly broke the rear mirror of the bus. (Representational image)

Chennai: In yet another incident of college students spreading terror on city roads, more than 10 unruly teenagers involved in a brawl wielding wooden logs and sharp weapons while travelling an MTC bus was reported on Wednesday. Following this, M.K.B Nagar police took students into custody and are investigating.

Police said the incident happened on MTC bus, which plies between Periyapalayam and Thiruvottiyur, on Tuesday. It is alleged that the students from two city college were involved in a brawl inside the moving bus.

“When the bus was moving near Vysarpadi, a few students took out wooden logs and knives from their backpacks and allegedly broke the rear mirror of the bus” Following this M.K.B.Nagar police registered a case and launched a search for the students. Sleuths swooped on the government transport offices for clues on the bus and the college, before zeroing in on the suspects at Dr.Ambedkar law college and Pachaiyappa’s College in the city.

Police have taken 10 students from both the colleges into custody and started investigating.

The last such incident happened on an MTC bus route 57 F when a group of college students travelling on the footboard of the bus brandished deadly weapons and scraped it against the road to trigger sparks. That video had gone viral, attracting the attention of the city police and railway.