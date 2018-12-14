search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP to hold conventions ahead of polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2018, 12:22 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 12:22 am IST
The two day long meet of BJP’s national council will be held from January 11 in the national capital.
New Delhi: With the just concluded assembly polls results of five states giving a major jolt to the BJP and putting a question mark on its organisational strength, the party will hold national conventions in different states to garner support and volunteers for the 2019 electoral battle. 

Also, the two day long meet of BJP’s national council will be held from January 11 in the national capital, first major meeting of the party’s central and state leadership after the recent polls rout.

 

The decision to hold national conventions of party’s morchas was taken during a meeting of party’s office bearers and was headed by party president Amit Shah. 

The meeting, was also attended by state unit chiefs and organisational secretaries of the states teams and continued till late evening. 

When asked whether the party leaders discussed about the recent poll routs in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, party’s national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said that the meeting was scheduled earlier and was to discuss only organisational matters. 

While Prime Minister will address the national conventions of the mahila morcha and the kisan morcha, party president Amit Shah and other senior leaders, including Union ministers Rajn-ath Singh, Nitin Gadk-ari among others will address the meets. 

