Nation, Current Affairs

Ashok Gehlot to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM on December 17

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2018, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 8:17 pm IST
Sachin Pilot will also be sworn in as deputy chief minister on the same day.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also attend the swearing-in ceremony, Congress Legislature Party leader Ashok Gehlot told party MLAs in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)
Jaipur: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will be sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan on Monday, December 17.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also attend the swearing-in ceremony, Congress Legislature Party leader Ashok Gehlot told party MLAs in Jaipur.

 

The MLAs held a meeting in Jaipur soon after the two leaders arrived from Delhi, where the party had announced that Gehlot would be the state's next chief minister.

A party delegation then left for the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Kalyan Singh. It included Gehlot, Pilot and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande.

Tags: ashok gehlot, sachin pilot, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




