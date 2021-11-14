Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2021 Southern AP braces f ...
Southern AP braces for yet another cyclone

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 14, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2021, 12:10 am IST
The depression will continue to move further towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18
 The Andhra Pradesh coast would start receiving squally winds from November 17 and the sea conditions would also be rough to very rough during the period. (PTI file photo)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following the latest 'Mini Cyclone' (technically called as depression) that bore down on northern Tamil Nadu and southern AP with extremely heavy downpour this week, the Bay of Bengal has now set to hit the same region with its successor next week around November 18.

A low pressure has already formed over the sea on Saturday. This is the second of its kind weather system in the current northeast monsoon season, which generally triggers heavy rains and influences the agriculture sector in south-eastern states in the winter months.

 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist S. Sunitha Devi from Delhi said the low pressure was formed over Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast on Saturday. If all climatic conditions are supported, the system would move west-westwards and concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15.

“The depression will continue to move further towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18. But it is too early to predict whether it is going to be intensified into the cyclone level or not. We will be able to get some pictures of its further stages tomorrow,” Sunitha Devi told Deccan Chronicle.

 

Sunitha further said if the system reached cyclone stage, then it would be called Jawad, name suggested by Saudi Arabia. Then, it is likely to continue to move west-north-westwards, intensify further and reach the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18.

The Andhra Pradesh coast would start receiving squally winds from November 17 and the sea conditions would also be rough to very rough during the period.

Fishermen were also advised not to venture into the sea till further instruction. The officials from the coastal districts were instructed by the Chief Minister’s Office to be prepared for the further fury next week, sources from AP secretariat said. A total of 32 cyclonic storms that were born in the Bay of Bengal from 1891 to 2021 have crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast so far. The last cyclone was Gulab, which crossed the Kalingapatnam coast in Srikakulam district on September 26.

 

