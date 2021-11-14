Moderate rains likely in next two days in TS

There will be rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, according to Hyderabad IMD director Nagarathna. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, according to Hyderabad IMD director Nagarathna.

"Telangana received isolated rainfall at many places on Saturday. No large change in the temperature at many places, but there was an appreciable rise in temperatures from 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at some parts of the state," she said.

Minimum rise in temperature over some parts of the state recorded was over 1 and 2 degree Celsius, and 2 to 4 degree Celsius over a few others and more than 4 degree Celsius at certain other parts of the state.

"Hyderabad recorded 28.7 degree Celsius maximum temperature and 22.6 degree Celsius minimum temperature. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was in Nizamabad at 31.8 degree Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Adilabad at 20.7 degree Celsius," added Nagarathna.