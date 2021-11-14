Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2021 Moderate rains likel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Moderate rains likely in next two days in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 14, 2021, 2:49 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2021, 6:51 am IST
Minimum rise in temperature over some parts of the state recorded was over 1 and 2 degree Celsius
There will be rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, according to Hyderabad IMD director Nagarathna. (DC Image)
 There will be rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, according to Hyderabad IMD director Nagarathna. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, according to Hyderabad IMD director Nagarathna.

"Telangana received isolated rainfall at many places on Saturday. No large change in the temperature at many places, but there was an appreciable rise in temperatures from 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at some parts of the state," she said.

 

Minimum rise in temperature over some parts of the state recorded was over 1 and 2 degree Celsius, and 2 to 4 degree Celsius over a few others and more than 4 degree Celsius at certain other parts of the state.

"Hyderabad recorded 28.7 degree Celsius maximum temperature and 22.6 degree Celsius minimum temperature. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was in Nizamabad at 31.8 degree Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Adilabad at 20.7 degree Celsius," added Nagarathna.

...
Tags: telangana rainfall, india meteorological department (imd)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The solicitor general was grilled by the court when he told the judges about the bio decomposer machine developed by Indian Council for Agricultural Research, popularly known as Pusa Institute. (PTI)

Supreme Court tells Centre: Take emergency steps to curb Delhi pollution

Rao directed the Telangana state delegation to present the state’s arguments effectively in the meeting. (DC Image)

KCR to skip SZC meeting; deputes home minister, chief secretary

Recently, the YSRC has won 86 percent MPTC, 98 percent ZPTC and 82.80 per cent seats in municipal and corporation elections. Representational Image (AP)

YSRC set for absolute majority in AP Legislative Council

News

Tech-savvy ‘Maoist’ killed in freak blast months back



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Colonel, wife, son, 4 jawans killed in terror ambush in Manipur

In this photo is seen Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his wife. Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and son, were killed in an ambush by militants at Sehkan village in Manipur's Churachandpur district, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Supreme Court tells Centre: Take emergency steps to curb Delhi pollution

The solicitor general was grilled by the court when he told the judges about the bio decomposer machine developed by Indian Council for Agricultural Research, popularly known as Pusa Institute. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Centre allows Telangana to borrow more, not Andhra Pradesh

A state needs to achieve at least 15 per cent of the target by first quarter, 45 per cent by the second quarter, 70 per cent by the third quarter and the remaining balance by March 2022. (Twitter)

Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri, arrest her: Nawab Malik

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->