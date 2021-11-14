Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2021 Earthquake shakes Vi ...
Earthquake shakes Vizag in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 14, 2021, 8:40 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2021, 9:11 am IST
Officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Vizag City Police said that no untoward incidents were reported
Panicked people came out of their houses and gathered on the road as precautionary measure. (Representational Image)
Visakhapatnam: Tremors for at least two to three minutes were felt in many parts of Vizag on Sunday morning around 7.13 am. Panicked people came out of their houses and gathered on the road as precautionary measure.

An Andhra Univesity professor Mallikharjuna Rao at Sivaj Park under the Vizag East Assembly segment said, "We suddenly felt like a bomb blast on Sunday morning. As I was aware of the earthquake and tremors, I rushed to the ground floor with my family."

 

Another resident Sunkara Murali Mohan, a Vizag Steel Plant employee at NAD Kotta Road under the Vizag West Assembly segment said "Earth was shaking for few minutes. Residents of our apartment gathered in front of the apartment building immediately."

The official sources said that several minor earthquakes of magnitude above 3.0 plus have been occurring in Visakhapatnam during the last seven days. The biggest one of magnitude 3.6 reported on Sunday morning and the epicentre of the tremor was nearly 9.2 km northeast of Gajuwaka.

Officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Vizag City Police said that no untoward incidents were reported.

 

People were requested to alert the departments or nearest Sachivalayams if any incidents like fall of walls, thatched houses, or any damages to the properties occurred.

The National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) said it was a rare occurrence on the east coast, particularly Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: earthquake, andhra pradesh earthquake
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


