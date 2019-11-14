Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2019 Will neither get def ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will neither get defeated nor be afraid, says Sanjay Raut as Sena talks to Cong-NCP

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
'Ab haarna aur darna manaa hai..,' Rajya Sabha member and Sena's spokesman tweeted, day after he was discharged from Lilavati Hospital.
Raut on Wednesday also posted a message on Twitter to indicate tough path ahead for his party in its efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP, which were its ideological rivals till recently. (Photo: File)
 Raut on Wednesday also posted a message on Twitter to indicate tough path ahead for his party in its efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP, which were its ideological rivals till recently. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Amid the Shiv Sena's efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and Congress, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday posted a message on Twitter to assert that they would neither get defeated nor be afraid.

"Ab haarna aur darna manaa hai..," the Rajya Sabha member and Sena's spokesman tweeted, a day after he was discharged from the city-based Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty procedure on Monday. The 57-year-old firebrand Sena leader also tweeted a motivational Hindi couplet, saying, "Haar ho jaati hai jab maan liya jaata hai, jeet tab hoti hai jab thaan liya jaata hai" (defeat happens when one accepts it, victory happens when one is determined).

 

Raut on Wednesday also posted a message on Twitter to indicate tough path ahead for his party in its efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP, which were its ideological rivals till recently. He has of late also been hitting out at the BJP through his Twitter posts.

After the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra were declared on October 24, Raut led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP, leading to falling apart of the nearly three-decade-old saffron alliance. The Shiv Sena, which espouses the Hindutva ideology, is trying to find a common ground with the Congress and NCP in its attempt to cobble-up a government in Maharashtra, which is under President's rule since Tuesday. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Maharashtra Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thakare and later said talks were going on in the right direction.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, congress, ncp, sanjay raut
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath to newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the lawns of Raj Bhawan here. (Photo: ANI)

Haryana CM Khattar expands council of ministers; 10 MLAs inducted

Kejriwal govt did not act on major causes of pollution in its five years: Vijay Goel

The DM was seen almost dragging him holding his shirt and asking him if he could make out if anyone in the crowd had a gun. (Photo: Screengrab)

Amethi DM shunted after video of him misbehaving with murder victim's kin goes viral

After an unsuccessful bid two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Chandrayaan-3 on its way? India may again attempt landing on Moon in November 2020



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Politicians, activists hope new SC bench to solve Sabarimala issue once and for all

The politicians and the activists, in anticipation, hope that the larger bench would pass a verdict in their favour. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Jagan Reddy over sand crisis, sits on 12-hour long fast

Before sitting on 12-hour long 'Sand Deeksha' fast, Naidu took to Twitter and wrote:

'Be more careful in future,' SC lets off Rahul for 'chowkidar chor hai' remark

Subsequently, Gandhi tendered an unconditional apology to the top court and sought closure of the contempt proceedings against him. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala: Entry of women continues, larger SC bench will hear objections

This year, the temple is being opened for the three-month-long annual pilgrimage on November 16. (Photo: File)

SC dismisses Rafale review petitions, says 'no ground to order probe'

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham