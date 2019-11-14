Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2019 SC dismisses Rafale ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC dismisses Rafale review petitions, says 'no ground to order probe'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 14, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
The top court had also said that it was not its job to go into the issue of pricing of fighter planes.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions that had challenged its December 14, 2018 verdict giving a clean chit to the NDA government in the government-to-government Rafale fighter jet deal with France’s Dassault Aviation.

The apex court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had reserved the order on the review pleas on May 10 this year.

 

Reading out the judgement, Justice S K Kaul said the court can't have fishing and roving inquiry, as was said on December 14 last year, when the top court had originally dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rs 59,000 crore contract for the fighter planes made by Dassault Aviation of France.

While dismissing the review petitions, the court added that there was no ground for an FIR.

The Supreme Court on December 14 last year had dismissed petitions seeking court-monitored probe into Rafale fighter jet deal, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. The top court had also said that it was not its job to go into the issue of pricing of fighter planes.

Subsequently, review petitions were filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others against the top court's judgement.

They sought probe into Rs 58,000 deal and registration of first information report (FIR).

Their petition states that the December 14 verdict contained several errors and it relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover to the court, which is a violation of the principle of natural justice.

Read | Ahead of SC verdict on Rafale petition, here's a timeline of fighter jet deal

They also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had signed an agreement for 36 Rafale jets on April 10, 2015, without any such requirement being given by the Air Force Headquarters and without the approval of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which are the mandated first steps for any defence procurement.

The Centre had also filed an affidavit seeking dismissal of the review petition after some internal documents of the Defence Ministry related to the Rafale fighter deal came out in a section of the media.

The Centre asserted that the petitioners had procured privileged documents in an "illegal way" to support their review petitions. It told the court that the documents attached by the petitioners are sensitive to national security and relate to war capacity of the combat aircraft.

The top court had reserved the order on their pleas in May, earlier this year.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rafale deal, supreme court, rafale verdict, indian government, fighter jets, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Before sitting on 12-hour long 'Sand Deeksha' fast, Naidu took to Twitter and wrote:

Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Jagan Reddy over sand crisis, sits on 12-hour long fast

Subsequently, Gandhi tendered an unconditional apology to the top court and sought closure of the contempt proceedings against him. (Photo: File)

'Be more careful in future,' SC lets off Rahul for 'chowkidar chor hai' remark

A case of negligence was registered on Wednesday after a two-month-old boy sustained burn injuries in a fire which broke out in ICU ward of civic-run KEM Hospital in Central Mumbai, a police official said. (Representational Image)

2-month-old boy's arm amputated after suffering burn injuries in Mumbai

This year, the temple is being opened for the three-month-long annual pilgrimage on November 16. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala: Entry of women continues, larger SC bench will hear objections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Be more careful in future,' SC lets off Rahul for 'chowkidar chor hai' remark

Subsequently, Gandhi tendered an unconditional apology to the top court and sought closure of the contempt proceedings against him. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala: Entry of women continues, larger SC bench will hear objections

This year, the temple is being opened for the three-month-long annual pilgrimage on November 16. (Photo: File)

Ahead of SC verdict on Rafale petition, here's a timeline of fighter jet deal

The Centre had also filed an affidavit seeking dismissal of the review petition after some internal documents of the Defence Ministry related to the Rafale fighter deal came out in a section of the media. (Photo: File)

Unsatisfactory treatment given to Chidambaram, lost 8-9 kgs, says family

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. (Photo: File)

India world's most open, investment friendly economy: PM at BRICS Business Forum

Noting that India has
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham