'Shah experienced in breaking governments': Sibal on President's rule in Maharashtra

ANI
Published Nov 14, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Sibal further pointed out differentiation in time limit given to BJP, Sena and NCP to stake claim.
'I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments,' Sibal said while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading.
 'I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments,' Sibal said while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the Centre for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra.

"I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments," Sibal told ANI while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading.

 

"We are not experts in this, it is Amit Shah who knows how and where to keep MLAs, which hotel needs to be booked. We express our concern because we have seen their conduct in the past," he said.

Sibal further pointed out the differentiation in the time limit given to BJP, and Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Maharashtra Governor gave the BJP two weeks time to form the government. He should have told BJP to prove the majority in four days. But he made us wait for so long to impose the President's rule and gave just 14-18 hours is incorrect," the Congress leader said.

Responding to the Supreme Court's decision which allows 17 disqualified MLAs to contest Karnataka by-polls, he said: "After the apex court's judgement, it does not mean horsetrading was not there. They should contest elections and citizens should decide what is wrong and right."

He said if the Karnatka leaders are joining the BJP then there must be "some reason" behind it.

 

Tags: maharashtra assembly, kapil sibal, bjp, shiv sena, congress, president's rule
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


