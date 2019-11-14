Prudish cops limit night access to Charminar

N. Buchaiah of the Charminar police station said that restrictions were imposed only to prevent untoward incidents and to safeguard the harmony of the Charminar.

Hyderabad: Tourists go there at midnight to escape the daytime rush and savour the local cuisine. Youngsters from Hi-tech city bike over in the wee hours to grab a bite and generally mellow out. Charminar is more than iconic — it is an after-hours refuge.

But boneheaded police prudishness has led to restrictions around Charminar from midnight to 4 am the past few days. It isn’t official, but barricades are erected every late night on a 200 metre radius.

When queried, police claimed the “posh crowd” played loud music in a haze of alcohol, and then, horror of horrors, told the police off. Thus the barricades police deployment at four entry and exit points. It has left tourists disappointed.

Though eateries and commercial establishments are closed after midnight, the youth has made Charminar a favourite hangout spot. “They booze and make out,” insisted a policeman. No official complaint exists, but police claim there were three cases of “public display of affection” (PDA) in the last six months. Such vigilance. Police said tourists and religious groups griped, so they curtailed the entry of citizens, including the “posh crowd”, from four sides including Madina, Shalibanda, Laad Bazaar and Sardar Mahal.

A constable posted on duty at Madina road said Charminar had become a favoured night destination for those from the IT corridors. He whispered that couples parked their vehicles and opened the bottle. They also turned on the loud music. “Influential people have been visiting and disturbing tourists with loud music and vulgar dance moves with their partners,” he said.

N. Buchaiah of the Charminar police station said that restrictions were imposed only to prevent untoward incidents and to safeguard the harmony of the Charminar. “Why should people be allowed in the vicinity when shops are closed by midnight,” he asked, forgetting about individual liberty. He reiterated the police’s usual booze-and-PDA song-and-dance.