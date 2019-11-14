Muslims can’t forget babri demolition: MBT

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek president Majeedullah Khan Farhat on Tuesday said the Muslims of India will never forget the Babri Masjid demolition and the injustice done to them. “India was a land of peace and unity till November 9, but the judgement converted it into a hostile land for Muslims,” he said.

At a public meeting on Milad-un-Nabi, Mr Khan contended that by exercising the discretionary power conferred under Article 142, the Supreme Court showed that it was a judgement of the state and not of the judiciary.

After the masjid’s dem-olition the P.V. Narasimha Rao Cabinet had resolved for an excavation to establish whether a Hindu structure had been demolished to build the Masjid, the then Pres-ident, Shankar Dayal Sharma, referred the resolution to the Supreme Court, which observed that an excavation could not be construed as an alternative dispute resolution for deciding the title. He argued that a discretionary power conferred under Article 142 cannot surpass Articles 14, 15 and 21. “I reject the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute,” Mr Khan said.

“Though I respect the Court, I respect a judgement which upholds the law. We should not see a judgement from a Muslim or Hindu viewpoint, but we feel that this judgement was not delivered considering the tenets of the law,” Majlis Bachao Tehreek president Majeedullah Khan Farhat.

Muslim organisations and leaders surrendered before the judgement, Mr Khan said, saying they would accept whatever judgement might come.

“No one dared to say that we would accept the judgement which upheld the rule of law,” he said.

Mr Majeedullah Khan appealed that mosques’ sermonizers should highlight this injustice during the Jumma sermon. He also asked advocates to question whether Article 14 and 15 was abolished. “We failed to inform our new generation about the Babri Masjid matter,” he said.

Mr Khan pointed out that Muslims ruled this country for more than 700 years and had contributed to its development. They had struggled to liberate India from the British and sacrificed lives for India’s freedom, but faced injustice after liberation.

“I can migrate to any country, but I will stay here and fight for our rights,” Mr Majeedullah Khan said.