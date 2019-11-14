Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2019 Kerala braces for SC ...
Kerala braces for SC order on Sabarimala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 14, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 1:43 am IST
The government has made it clear that whatever may be the verdict of the Supreme Court, it will abide by the judgment and implement it.
 Supreme Court of India

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Supreme Court set to pronounce its judgment in the review petition filed by the Tanthri (head priest) of Sabarimala and others seeking a review of the September 28, 2018 historic judgment allowing entry of women of menstruating age to the hill temple on Thursday, the state is awaiting the verdict with great anticipation.

Earlier this month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated in the Assembly that the government was constitutionally bound to implement the Supreme Court verdict. He clarified that since it was not possible for the state government to bring any legislation to circumvent the Supreme Court verdict, all sections should wait for the outcome of review petition.

With just three days left for Mandala Makara-
vilakku pilgrim season, the ruling and opposition parties, socio, religious organisations and devotees at large are keeping their fingers crossed over the SC verdict.

The apex court verdict allowing women of all ages to the temple had triggered a major upheaval in the state.

While the government went ahead with the decision to implement the verdict, the opposition parties, including UDF and BJP, came out on the streets along with community organisations like NSS to oppose the entry of menstruating women to the temple.

