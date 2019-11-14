Children’s Day: Turn off phones, spend time with kids today

It is important that children spend quality time with their parents.

Hyderabad: For many children, being able to spend some time with their parents can be the best gift. A day ahead of Children’s Day, on Wednesday, many parents received text messages from their children’s schools, asking them to switch off all their gadgets between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm on Thursday, and spend quality time with their children.

Several schools are participating in the exercise.

Vidya Rao, vice principal of Pallavi School in Alwal, said, “It is important that children spend quality time with their parents. We have been sending out messages to parents asking them to take some time out and learn what is going on in their children’s lives.”

Psychologists believe this is a step in the right direction.

Dr Harini Atturu, a psychiatrist who works with major hospitals in the city, said, “This is a great idea.

In fact, I would suggest families go gadget-free every day, not just once on Children’s Day.” Dr Atturu said the idea stems from a desire to address internet and gadget addiction.

“It is a legitimate behavioural addiction, not unlike smoking or gambling.

Parents might be using gadgets for work purposes but they do not realise how much time they end up spending on them,” she said.

If a family gets together and watches TV, it doesn't count as family time, she said. “A parent might come home early and be in the same room as his or her children. But if they are spending time on their own gadgets, it does not count as time spent together. Also, if parents don't make an effort to spend time with their children, the children will eventually forget what it feels like to be together,” she said.

Reducing time on gadgets would also be helpful in regulating sleep cycles, the psychiatrist said.

“Overall, this is a great step. Addictions are hard to break, but attempts need to be made,” Dr Atturu said.