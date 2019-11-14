Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2019 Here's timeline ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Here's timeline of Sabarimala temple entry issue ahead of SC verdict today

ANI
Published Nov 14, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Verdict will be delivered by bench comprising CJI and Justices Nariman, Khanwilkar, Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 10:30 am.
Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Wednesday said the state government and the Board are committed to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of review petitions challenging the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)
 Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Wednesday said the state government and the Board are committed to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of review petitions challenging the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday will be announcing the verdict on a batch of a review petition against its order allowing the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

The Sabrimala verdict will be delivered by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 10:30 am today.

 

Here is a brief timeline of the Sabarimala temple case:

1990- A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on entry of women inside the Sabarimala temple.

1991- The Kerala High Court had upheld the restriction of women of certain age entry inside the holy shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

2006- A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking entry of women between 10 to 50 years.

2008- The matter was referred to a three-judge bench two years later.

January 2016- The court had questioned the ban, saying this cannot be done under the Constitution.

April 2016- The United Democratic Front government of Kerala led by Chief Minister Oomen Chandy informed the SC that it is bound to protect the right to practice the religion of Sabarimala devotees.

November 7, 2016- The Kerala Government had told the Supreme Court that it was in favour of allowing women inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

2017- The Supreme Court referred the case to the Constitution bench.

September 2018- A five-judge bench of Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages in the revered shrine. The state government sought time to implement the verdict, however even after the entry was allowed a large number of followers camped outside the shrine prevent the entry of women of all ages.

February 2019- The order was reserved by the Apex court. The order expected to be announced today is likely to uphold or set aside the 2018 order.

Meanwhile, this year, the temple is being opened for the three-month-long annual pilgrimage on November 16.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Wednesday said the state government and the Board are committed to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of review petitions challenging the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sabarimala verdict, supreme court, sabarimala issue, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra was a

'A scripted act': Sena hits out at BJP over President's rule in Maharashtra

The Centre had also filed an affidavit seeking dismissal of the review petition after some internal documents of the Defence Ministry related to the Rafale fighter deal came out in a section of the media. (Photo: File)

Ahead of SC verdict on Rafale petition, here's a timeline of fighter jet deal

In July this year, these 17 MLAs, including Baig, were disqualified by then Speaker KR Ramesh for rebelling against then Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and missing the trust vote. (Photo: File)

16 rebel K'taka MLAs to join BJP today, Roshan Baig's name 'missing' on list

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. (Photo: File)

Unsatisfactory treatment given to Chidambaram, lost 8-9 kgs, says family



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ahead of SC verdict on Rafale petition, here's a timeline of fighter jet deal

The Centre had also filed an affidavit seeking dismissal of the review petition after some internal documents of the Defence Ministry related to the Rafale fighter deal came out in a section of the media. (Photo: File)

Unsatisfactory treatment given to Chidambaram, lost 8-9 kgs, says family

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. (Photo: File)

India world's most open, investment friendly economy: PM at BRICS Business Forum

Noting that India has

SC to deliver verdicts on Sabarimala, Rafale review petitions today

The Supreme Court on Thursday will announce verdict on review petitions against its orders in two important cases - entry of women into Sabarimala temple and the Rafale deal. (Photo: File)

Delhi-NCR schools to remain closed till Nov 15 after spike in pollution levels

Pictures of school students with their faces covered with anti-pollution masks and handkerchiefs were shared widely on social media. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham