Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2019 Disqualified can con ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Disqualified can contest polls: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Nov 14, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 12:58 am IST
The Supreme Court has also said that if elected in the bypolls, the disqualified MLAs can become ministers or hold public office.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: In a mixed verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs belonging to the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), but set aside then Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar’s order unseating them for the remainder of the current Assembly’s term, paving the way for them to contest the coming byelection to 17 seats.

After the court’s verdict, all eyes were on the BJP’s next move, on whether it would give tickets to the Congress-JD(S) rebels. Karnataka deputy CM C.N. Ashwathnarayan said the disqualified MLAs would join the BJP on Thursday. 

 

The Supreme Court has also said that if elected in the bypolls, the disqualified MLAs can become ministers or hold public office.

Upholding the disqualification orders passed by then Speaker Ramesh Kumar on July 25 and July 28, 2019, a three-judge bench comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, Sanjeev Khanna and Krishna Murari set aside the part of the Speaker’s order unseating the 17 for the rest of the Assembly’s term.

Calling for the strengthening of the anti-defection law to ensure that “undemocratic practices are discouraged and checked”, Justice Ramana said there was a “growing trend” of Speakers “acting against the constitutional duty of being neutral”.

The court also lamented that “horse-trading and corrupt practices” associated with defections and change of loyalties for the “lure of office or wrong reasons have not abated”.

As a principle, the court said it was the prerogative of a member to resign and he could not be compelled to continue in the legislature.

“Once it is demonstrated a member is willing to resign out of his free will, the Speaker has no option but to accept the resignation” — a point emphasised by the 17 MLAs in the course of the hearing.

Not accepting the disqualified MLAs’ argument that the disqualification proceedings cannot be continued if the resignations are tendered, the court said: “Even if the resignation is tendered, the act resulting in disqualification arising prior to the resignation does not come to an end.”

However, the verdict said that “a member disqualified under the Tenth Schedule shall be subjected to sanctions provided under Articles 75(1B), 164(1B) and 361B of the Constitution, which provides for a bar from being appointed as a minister or from holding any remunerative political post from the date of disqualification till the date on which the term of his office would expire or if he is re-elected to the legislature, whichever is earlier”.

Rejecting the plea by the Congress and JD(S) that the entire issue be sent to a larger five-judge Constitution Bench, Justice Ramana said: “The existence of a substantial question of law does not weigh on the stakes involved in the case, rather it depends on the impact the ‘question of law’ will have on the final determination.”

Making it clear there was no “substantial question of law” in this matter which needs reference to a larger bench as sought by the Congress and JD(S), the court said: “If the questions having a determining effect on   the final   outcome have already been decided by a conclusive authority, then such questions cannot be called as ‘substantial questions’ of law.”

Meanwhile, R. Roshan Baig, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs, is not likely to join the BJP on Thursday along with other disqualified MLAs, with his name missing from the invitation sent out by the BJP which lists the names of 16 disqualified MLAs but omits the name of Baig. This issue was discussed in Delhi, sources said.

...
Tags: supreme court of india


Latest From Nation

For representational purpose only.

Rise of the Machines can end manual scavenging

Ahead of World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14, every year, doctors speak to Deccan chronicle about the various complications the disease can cause and how it could impact vital organs like the kidney, eyes and heart.

Develop fitness habit to fight diabetes

The mishaps too have reduced post formation of the bus companies which operate on equal profit sharing basis that led to private buses abstaining from speeding and vying with each other.

Smart Bus System rakes in moolah

Tamil Nadu government logo.

Tamil Nadu’s notification on four more new districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's first wedding anniversary plan revealed; find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Decision on Ayodhya trust to be taken by PM: Culture minister

Sources said the law ministry and the home ministry were scrutinising the Supreme Court judgment currently. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha moves anticipatory bail plea in Bombay HC

Navlakha might soon be taken into custody by the Pune police as interim protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court expired on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

'Trust for Ram temple exists, no need for govt to form one': Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas

'The trust (Ram Janambhoomi Nyas) already exists. We can give a shape to it and new members can be added as per need,' he said. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya verdict: Muslim leaders demand mosque within 67 acres of acquired land

'If they want to give us the land, they must give us according to our convenience and only in that acquired land of 67 acres. Then we will take it. Otherwise, we will reject the offer, as people are saying 'Go out of Chaudah Kos and construct Masjid there'. This is not fair,' Ansari, a main litigant in the case said. (Photo: File | AP)

SC verdict on disqualified MLAs has no meaning: HD Kumaraswamy

The court struck down the portion of the order of then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the term of the 15th Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham