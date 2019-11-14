Cattle trader beaten to death in Bihar, probe on

The incident occurred on Monday when a cattle trader identified as Mohammad Jamal was going to neighbouring West Bengal to sell his cows. (Representational image)

Patna: Nitish Kumar-led government facing attack over rising crime graph was in for another setback after a cattle trader was killed by a group of men for refusing to pay extortion money.

The incident occurred on Monday when a cattle trader identified as Mohammad Jamal was going to neighbouring West Bengal to sell his cows. The police investigating the case feel that the real cause of the incident could be personal enmity between the victim and the accused who is also involved in the cattle trading business.

The incident took place in the presence of Jamal’s younger brother who was escorting him to a weekly market in West Bengal to sell the cattle. Police investigating the case said that FIR against one Sagar Yadav and three others was registered on the basis of complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

“We have registered an FIR against those who are involved in the case. Manhunt has been launched and raids are being conducted in the area to nab the accused,” the police said.

Sources from Katihar said that Jamal was stopped by motorcycle-borne men who asked him for money. “They attacked him after he refused to pay them. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead”.

Meanwhile, local people blamed the district administration for rising crime graph in the area and demanded immediate arrest of all the accused who has been absconding after the incident. Protesters also demanded a compensation of `25 lakh for the family members of the victim.

As per an assessment over two dozen cases of lynching and mob attack have rocked the state in the last couple of months. In view of some of the recent incidents, district administration has been asked to launch a campaign and create awareness to counter rumours leading to violence.

Social activists, however, feel that rivalry between two cattle traders led to the killing of Mohammad Jamal in Katihar and urged the police to arrest all the accused involved in the case.