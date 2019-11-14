Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2019 Cattle trader beaten ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cattle trader beaten to death in Bihar, probe on

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Nov 14, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 1:03 am IST
As per an assessment over two dozen cases of lynching and mob attack have rocked the state in the last couple of months.
The incident occurred on Monday when a cattle trader identified as Mohammad Jamal was going to neighbouring West Bengal to sell his cows. (Representational image)
 The incident occurred on Monday when a cattle trader identified as Mohammad Jamal was going to neighbouring West Bengal to sell his cows. (Representational image)

Patna: Nitish Kumar-led government facing attack over rising crime graph was in for another setback after a cattle trader was killed by a group of men for refusing to pay extortion money.

The incident occurred on Monday when a cattle trader identified as Mohammad Jamal was going to neighbouring West Bengal to sell his cows. The police investigating the case feel that the real cause of the incident could be personal enmity between the victim and the accused who is also involved in the cattle trading business.

 

The incident took place in the presence of Jamal’s younger brother who was escorting him to a weekly market in West Bengal to sell the cattle. Police investigating the case said that FIR against one Sagar Yadav and three others was registered on the basis of complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

“We have registered an FIR against those who are involved in the case. Manhunt has been launched and raids are being conducted in the area to nab the accused,” the police said.

Sources from Katihar said that Jamal was stopped by motorcycle-borne men who asked him for money. “They attacked him after he refused to pay them. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead”.  

Meanwhile, local people blamed the district administration for rising crime graph in the area and demanded immediate arrest of all the accused who has been absconding after the incident. Protesters also demanded a compensation of `25 lakh for the family members of the victim.

As per an assessment over two dozen cases of lynching and mob attack have rocked the state in the last couple of months.  In view of some of the recent incidents, district administration has been asked to launch a campaign and create awareness to counter rumours leading to violence.

Social activists, however, feel that rivalry between two cattle traders led to the killing of Mohammad Jamal in Katihar and urged the police to arrest all the accused involved in the case.

...
Tags: nitish kumar, cattle trader
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

For representational purpose only.

Rise of the Machines can end manual scavenging

Ahead of World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14, every year, doctors speak to Deccan chronicle about the various complications the disease can cause and how it could impact vital organs like the kidney, eyes and heart.

Develop fitness habit to fight diabetes

The mishaps too have reduced post formation of the bus companies which operate on equal profit sharing basis that led to private buses abstaining from speeding and vying with each other.

Smart Bus System rakes in moolah

Tamil Nadu government logo.

Tamil Nadu’s notification on four more new districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's first wedding anniversary plan revealed; find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Decision on Ayodhya trust to be taken by PM: Culture minister

Sources said the law ministry and the home ministry were scrutinising the Supreme Court judgment currently. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha moves anticipatory bail plea in Bombay HC

Navlakha might soon be taken into custody by the Pune police as interim protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court expired on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

'Trust for Ram temple exists, no need for govt to form one': Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas

'The trust (Ram Janambhoomi Nyas) already exists. We can give a shape to it and new members can be added as per need,' he said. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya verdict: Muslim leaders demand mosque within 67 acres of acquired land

'If they want to give us the land, they must give us according to our convenience and only in that acquired land of 67 acres. Then we will take it. Otherwise, we will reject the offer, as people are saying 'Go out of Chaudah Kos and construct Masjid there'. This is not fair,' Ansari, a main litigant in the case said. (Photo: File | AP)

SC verdict on disqualified MLAs has no meaning: HD Kumaraswamy

The court struck down the portion of the order of then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the term of the 15th Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham