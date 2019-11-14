Nation Current Affairs 14 Nov 2019 Andhra CM Jagan laun ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra CM Jagan launches 'Nadu-Nedu' program, aims at transforming govt schools

ANI
Published Nov 14, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
The scheme will be implemented in 15,715 schools in first phase and will cover schools in 3 years' time with budget of Rs 12,000 crores.
The CM said that his YSRCP-led state government will overcome all the challenges and clear every hurdle as the goal to meet the requirement of what the fast-changing technology in the world expects from youth, ten years from now. (Photo: File)
 The CM said that his YSRCP-led state government will overcome all the challenges and clear every hurdle as the goal to meet the requirement of what the fast-changing technology in the world expects from youth, ten years from now. (Photo: File)

Ongole: Turning a new leaf over the education sector, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme which aims at transforming government schools into vibrant and competitive institutions.

The Chief Minister said that his YSRCP-led state government will overcome all the challenges and clear every hurdle as the goal to meet the requirement of what the fast-changing technology in the world expects from youth, ten years from now.

 

Addressing the gathering at a school here on Thursday, he said, "Despite the criticism from detractors, we will go with English medium schools as we have to prepare the students to boldly face and meet up the requirements of the technology-driven world. We should not feel guilty. It will be done so that the future generation can be prepared to face the highly dynamic and technology-driven world."

"Change will come only if the right decision is taken at the right time as we are competing with a job market that would be there five, ten or fifteen years from now," he added.

The Andhra Chief Minister also targeted the opposition for targeting him over the launch of the campaign and said, "There has been criticism and detractors have been running a campaign targeting me, but we will carry our mission and the future of the next generation is our top priority. We will transform all government schools with the required infrastructure and up-gradation of skills besides setting up of English labs in addition to providing basic amenities like clean environs, furniture, toilets, running water, compound wall, blackboard, renovation and involve parent committee."

The scheme will be implemented in 15, 715 schools in the first phase and will cover all schools in three years' time with a budget of Rs 12,000 crores.

For the first year, Rs 3,500 crores will be spent for the development of the infrastructure.

"With the introduction of English medium from Classes 1 to 6, there are many detractors and those in high positions have been criticising it. They should realise that there is no place for hypocrisy in democracy. They have to introspect before sending their children and grandchildren to government schools or to English Medium schools," he added.

"Such criticisms show that they (opposition) do not practice what they preach. The weaker sections and underprivileged should not be deprived of opportunities and we are providing them with such programmes. The 2011 census revealed that our state illiteracy rate is 33 per cent and to uplift the marginalised sections we have to take bold decisions like switching over to English medium. There would be some difficulties and challenges but have to face and we will overcome," he further stated.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also gave examples of people who being benefited from switching to the English language from Telugu saying, "Education Minister Adimoolapu Suresh who studied in Telugu Medium later shifted to English medium and became IRS officer. Next to him was the top bureaucrats Rajasekhar Reddy, and Dhanunjay Reddy both IAS officers who shifted to English medium in search of a better future and made their mark."

He also said that while he was on a 3,648 km padayatra, a couple of parents approached him and complained him about the lack of level playing field as their children are left behind due to the non-availability of avenues.

"This was a conscious decision taken after due consideration and visualizing what our future generation requires in the new age of Artificial Intelligence(AI) and Robotics where driverless cars would be coming into vogue."

He also informed that soon the Andhra government will be introducing Amma Vodi on January 9, where they will incentivize mothers to send their children to school. He also said that his government will also take care of the fees reimbursement in all the degree and professional colleges and there will be one-year training for the youth to gear up for the jobs.

"Apart from this, a skill development university will be set up and under its umbrella, all 25 Skill Development Centres will function to have an interface with education and industry. We have created four lakh jobs, of which 1.3 lakh are in government, he said and added: "though the road ahead is bumpy."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jagan reddy, ysrcp government, nadu-nedu scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Ongole


Latest From Nation

The court had reserved order on September 30 after final arguments by the CBI counsel and 11 accused in the case in which former Bihar Social Welfare Minister and the then JD(U) leader Manju Verma also faced flak as allegations surfaced that Thakur had links with her husband. (Photo: Representational)

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Court defers judgement due to lawyers' strike

Panneerselvam was accompanied by Principal Finance Secretary S Krishnan, the release said. (Photo: File)

TN: O Panneerselvam meets World Bank officials, discusses funding for projects

'Over 20,000 Baloch people have been abducted by Pakistani security forces and many killed in the last two decades. Our message to the Indian government is that they have to raise their voice against the atrocities by the Pakistani security forces,

Activists urge India, UK to challenge Pakistan atrocities in Balochistan

The apex court dismissed the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: File)

Befitting reply to malicious campaign, Cong should apologise: Shah on Rafale verdict



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka CM Yeddiyurappa pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on 130th birth anniversary

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. (Photo: ANI)

‘Did Amit Shah inform Modi about seat-sharing offer,' asks Sena’s Sanjay Raut

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought the October 21 state polls in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. (Photo: File)

'Shah experienced in breaking governments': Sibal on President's rule in Maharashtra

'I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments,' Sibal said while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading. (Photo: FIle)

Prince Charles celebrates 71st birthday with school children in Mumbai

Prior to this, Prince Charles attended a round-table conference at the Taj Mahal hotel with Indian business leaders on sustainable market initiatives. (Photo: ANi)

At least 80 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leaks in Odisha prawn factory

Fire brigade personnel from Balasore reached the spot near national highway 16-- about 20 km from here. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham