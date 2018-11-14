YSRC team meets President Ram Nath Kovind

Vijayawada: YSRC leaders on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a third party probe by a Central agency into the murder attempt on party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizag airport on October 25.

Talking to reporters after meeting the President, party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member, V. Vijay Sai Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scared of allowing the probe to a third party.

The YSRC delegation submitted a representation to the President appealing him an unbiased inquiry with Central agency on the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport and the subsequent developments.

YSRC wants the probe to be run on a few points like how attacker Srinivasa Rao got the job in airport canteen and who issued him the no objection certificate from the police to get the job. How did Srinivasa Rao managed to carry the knife into the airport and why the canteen owner is not questioned.