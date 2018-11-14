search on deccanchronicle.com
Twitter handles fall prey to fake cryptocurrency scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 14, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 2:49 am IST
These ids are coming in the way of everyday account users.
However, Twitter said that their action rate and the way they are tackling cryptoscams has improved substantially. (Representional Image)
Hyderabad: Several Twitter IDs including those handled by the governments are falling prey to cryptoscam. In this scam, scamsters attack verified accounts like ‘India in Frankfurt’ and comment on tweets. These accounts promote a fake cryptocurrency giveaway in which they write, “I sent 0.5BTC and got back 5 bitcoins”. 

Not only are they posting tweets but are also impersonating Telsa’s boss Elon Musk. As part of this scam, the ids promise to compensate people with Bitcoin if they first send along payments of the cryptocurrency

 

Since the last one week, crypto scammers are attacking verified accounts, changing their profile picture to Elon Musk to promote fake cryptocurrency. 

These ids are coming in the way of everyday account users. At initial glance it would look as though Elon Musk is promoting the tweets, but on a second look, users are likely to notice the difference in characters. 

These accounts claim that Elon is giving 10000 Bitcoins to the community as he has left his post as director of Telsa. 

French security research shared the details of the accounts promoting cryptoscam which include IndiaMart, American giant Target, Good360, even Capgemini Australia.

Because of the blue tick mark many people are falling prey to this scam. However, Twitter said that their action rate and the way they are tackling cryptoscams has improved substantially.

...
Tags: twitter, cryptocurrency, elon musk
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




