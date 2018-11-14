search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Assembly: Reddys top TRS, Congress lists; BCs total yet to rise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 14, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Neither parties managed to fill 33% quota for women candidates yet.
The TRS has announced 107 candidates out of 119.
Hyderabad: Both in the TRS and Congress, Reddy candidates are dominating by getting a lion’s share of tickets in the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections. The TRS has announced 107 candidates out of 119. Congress is contesting in 94 seats after allotting 25 seats to the allies of Mahakutami.  

The TRS still has to announce 12 candidates and the Congress has to announce 29 candidates.  In the TRS, 37 seats were given to the Reddy community out of 107 candidates and Congress gave 23 seats out of 65 seats to the Reddy community.  After the announcement of all the candidates by these two parties, the number of seats to the Reddy community is likely to increase further.

 

Out of 107 seats, the TRS has given 20 seats to the BC community while the Congress has given 13 out of 65 seats. The TRS may give some more seats to the BCs in the remaining seats. The Congress had earlier said that it would give more tickets to BCs than the TRS. Accordingly, of the remaining 29 seats, the Congress would have to give a minimum of eight seats to BCs to keep its promise.

But in the remaining 29 seats, for about 10 seats, Reddy candidates are under consideration.  But AICC general secretary R.C. Khuntia said in the second list that they would give some more seats to BCs. He said that the TRS was contesting in 119 seats whereas the Congress was contesting in 94 seats only.

Every political party speaks of 33 per cent reservations to women, but it is just hype. There are only four women candidates out of the 107 candidates in the TRS. The Congress appears to be slightly better because it has given out 10 seats out of the 65 candidates announced by it. But the Congress may give some more seats to women in the remaining 30 candidates it is still to announce. 

...
