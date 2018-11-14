Telangana Assembly poll: Congress special panel to deal with unhappy leaders

The Committee under the direction of AICC president Rahul Gandhi is dealing with the unhappy leaders.

Hyderabad: The Congress has formed a special committee led by senior AICC leader Ahmed Patel to convince the leaders who failed to get tickets for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana state.

The in-charge of Telangana Congress affairs Mr R.C. Khuntia, said, “The party will give importance to the leaders who failed to get tickets for the assembly elections. The same leaders will be given preference during the MLC elections and in filling the nominated posts in the government. The Committee led by Ahmed Patel is speaking with those leaders who are unhappy. The important leaders will also tour the districts to take on the unhappiness and dissatisfaction.”

He added, “This is common when the tickets are announced. It is even more when it comes to seat adjustment among the allies. Sometimes the leaders should be ready to sacrifice their seats for the allies, which will not be accepted by the party cadre. But, we are sure that the candidates who sacrifice their seat will be extended a helping hand after the government is formed.”

Meanwhile, TPCC working president Revanth Reddy met R.C. Khuntia and expressed dissatisfaction about the ticket allotment to his men.

The former PCC president Mr Ponnala Lakshmiah met some senior leaders of the party and expressed his dissatisfaction about not being mentioned in the first list.

It is expected that Mr Ponnala will meet Mr Rahul Gandhi in a day or two to express his views.