Sabarimala temple: Leaders hail apex court’s decision, slam Kerala government

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to stay its verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, but agreed to hear in open court on January 22, a batch of review petitions in the matter.

Law minister A. K. Balan said, “The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the Sabarimala review and writ petitions in the open court on January 22 is appropriate. Status quo can be maintained so that the Mandala Makaravilakku season will be peaceful.”

Devaswom minister, Kadakampally Surend-ran, said, “The government will implement the Supreme Court’s decision. After studying the order, I will hold talks with the chief minister and take an appropriate decision.”

Meanwhile, slamming Kerala chief minister, BJP state president, P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, said, “We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision which is a blow to those who rejected our demand. The chief minister should apologise for planning to convert the state into a conflict zone.”

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to hear the review petitions. He said, “It is a big victory for Ayyappa. Today’s outcome was due to the blessings of Lord Ayyappa and the prayers of devotees. The shrine had never before faced such troubled times: first came the floods damaging the infrastructure in and around the temple complex and then the apex court order of September 28 permitting women of all age groups to enter the temple.”

Ramesh Chennithala, Opposition leader said, “The LDF government should rethink its decision.” to allow the entry of young women.” in Sabarimala during the Mand-ala Makarvilakku season. I welcome the SC’s decision which is a victory for the devotees. Am-ong the political parties, only the Congress had filed a review petition.

G. Sukumaran Nair, ge-neral secretary, NSS, said, “NSS hopes that the state will take a prudent decision without affecting the rituals.” of the temple to maintain peace.

Rahul Easwar, Ayyappa Dharma Sena president – I don’t expect justice from the Supreme Court in the case related to the young women’s entry in Sabarimala temple. An ordinance may be needed on the Jallikettu model. We will continue our battle against the move to subvert tradition and explore all legal options. The devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry will reach Sabarimala and will not obey the police orders.

Vellapally Natesan, SNDP Yogam general secretary - The SC's decision is a boost to those who had approached the court against young women’s entry in the temple. I request everyone to avoid the conflicts and ensure peace. The devotees and the politicians should show decorum. Even if there is a verdict in favour of young women’s entry, they will not try to enter Sabarimala.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM state secretary -The government will do the needful as per the Supreme Court verdict and considering all aspects. The chief minister has already said that the government will implement the Supreme Court verdict. There is no crisis for the government.

K. Sudhakaran, KPCC working president -The Supreme Court's decision gives hope to the people that the final order will be favourable to the devotees. The KPCC will go ahead with the protests and Vishwasa Samrakshana rallies. Once the padayatras and vehicle rallies culminate at Pathanamthitta on Thursday, the KPCC will decide on the further course of action.

A. Padmakumar, president, Travancore Devaswom Board – First let us study the verdict. Then we will take an appropriate decision.

Mullapally Ramachandran, KPCC president - I welcome the court’s decision. The LDF government should have filed a review petition when the Supreme Court issued the first verdict allowing young women to enter Sabarimala. The Congress party is with the devotees. The government should take steps to improve the infrastructure at Sabarimala.

P. G. Sasikumar Varma, president of Pandalam palace coordination committee – The Supreme Court's decision is a blow to the LDF government. It should save its face before the Makara - Mandalavilakku season starts on Friday evening.