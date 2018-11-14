search on deccanchronicle.com
Metro barricades violate poll code with K Chandrashekar Rao pics

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 14, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Barricades spotted at Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet, LB Nagar near stadium.
Barricades put up for the Metro Rail construction along the Dilsukhnagar to LB Nagar stretch have images of caretaker minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao. — S. Surender Reddy
 Barricades put up for the Metro Rail construction along the Dilsukhnagar to LB Nagar stretch have images of caretaker minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao. — S. Surender Reddy

Hyderabad: Barricades set up for construction activity at the newly inaugurated Metro stretch still carry images of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and minister K.T. Rama Rao in violation of the model code of conduct. 

These boards were found at various stretches from LB Nagar to Dilsukhnagar stretch including the busiest station of LB Nagar. These barricades were also spotted at Dilshuknagar, Kothapet, LB Nagar near Saroornagar stadium where street rejuvenation work of footpaths and storm water drains are being carried out. 

 

It may be mentioned here that Election Commission has ordered the removal of all posters, archways and gates, from public places which are in direct view of the citizens and can thereby influence the prospective voter. When brought to the notice of HMRL MD N.V.S. Reddy, he assured that these photos will be covered immediately. 

