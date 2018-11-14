search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

New life-size statue of Jayalalithaa replaces the one that barely resembled her

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2018, 2:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 2:44 pm IST
The new statue is placed near that of AIADMK founder and former chief minister MG Ramachandran at the entrance of the party headquarters.
The new life size statue is made of bronze and weighs around 800 kg, a little more than the earlier one, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter | @AIADMKOfficial)
 The new life size statue is made of bronze and weighs around 800 kg, a little more than the earlier one, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter | @AIADMKOfficial)

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK unveiled a new statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa at its headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday, months after the earlier one was criticised for not resembling the former party supremo.

According to a party release, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to the 'refurbished' statue of Jayalalithaa, in the presence of senior leaders, including MPs and state ministers.

 

Palaniswami is the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and Panneerselvam is his deputy.

The two leaders also felicitated sculptor Rajkumar Udayar who designed the statue, it said.

 

(Photo: Twitter | @AIADMKOfficial)(Photo: Twitter | @AIADMKOfficial)

 

A life-size statue of the leader was unveiled by the two leaders on February 24, coinciding with Jayalalithaa's 70th birth anniversary. However, it drew criticism from various quarters that it bore little resemblance to Jayalalithaa following which the party decided to go in for a new one.

Accordingly, the new statue was unveiled Wednesday, and is placed near that of party founder and former chief minister MG Ramachandran at the entrance of the AIADMK headquarters.

The new life size statue is made of bronze and weighs around 800 kg, a little more than the earlier one, party sources said.

...
Tags: aiadmk, jayalalithaa, new statue of jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Diabetes Day: Nearly 70 per cent of Indian diabetics have uncontrolled diabetes

Research shows that as many as 67% of diabetes patients in India do poorly on their HbA1c test. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

On Children’s Day, this MS Dhoni video winning young fan’s heart goes viral; watch

MS Dhoni continues to be an integral part of India’s ODI set up as Virat Kohli’s men continue their preparation towards next year’s ICC World Cup in England. (Photo: AP)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Alto, Renault Kwid top segment sales in October 2018

The Renault Kwid has gained the most with a MoM increase of 9.19 per cent in sales.
 

Millennials prefer quick-to-make and cost-effective food: Chef Vikas Khanna

I am a big fan of oats and given that they are a rich source of protein, fibre and energy, a fistful of oats added to any dish can make it a perfect way to start the day, says chef Vikas Khanna.
 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra pushed from Independence Day to Christmas 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Tel Aviv for 'Brahmastra'.
 

WhatsApp to delete your data

(Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

19-yr-old athlete hangs self to death at JLN hostel in Delhi

No suicide note has been recovered, police said, adding the reason behind taking such an extreme step is being probed. (Representational Image)

Watch: Denied more wine, drunk Irish woman abuses Air India crew

In the video shot on-board, the passenger can be heard hurling abuses at the crew member and objecting to not being served more wine. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

‘Wait till Jan 22’: SC declines to stay entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala

The Supreme Court on September 28 lifted ban on entry of women between 10-50 years into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

Discussion on Rafale jets pricing possible only if facts made public: SC

Supreme Court begins its crucial hearing on pleas seeking court-monitored probe into procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. (Photo: File)

5 jawans, 1 civilian injured as Naxals detonate IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

All injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham