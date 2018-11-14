Watch: ISRO launches communication satellite from Sriharikota

The 27-hour countdown for the launch began at 2.50pm Tuesday and the rocket blasted off at 5.08 pm from the spaceport at Sriharikota. (Photo: ANI)

Sriharikota: ISRO's heavy-lift rocket GSLV-MkIII-D2 blasted off from here Wednesday carrying India's latest communication satellite GSAT-29 onboard.

The 27-hour countdown for the launch began at 2.50pm Tuesday and the rocket blasted off at 5.08 pm from the spaceport at Sriharikota over 100 km from Chennai.

The 3,423 kg GSAT-29 carries Ka and Ku band high throughput transponders intended to meet communication requirements of users, including in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir.

The satellite is scheduled to be injected into a geosynchronous orbit, 18 minutes after lift-off.

Cyclone Gaja had clouded the launch plans but with it changing course and conducive weather conditions prevailing, the rocket blasted off on schedule.