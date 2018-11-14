Hyderabad High Court tells Telangana police to keep 'Dharna Chowk' open

Hyderabad: In a significant development with regard to the shifting of Dharna Chowk from Indira Park to a faraway place, the Hyderabad High Court on Tues-day directed the TS Police to allow protest meetings, dharnas and rallies at the Chowk for six weeks.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakris-hnan and Justice S.V. Bhatt while granting the interim order, observed that people’s protests are a key pillar of democracy and democracy is sustained when protesting voices are heard, and if “we suppress them then democracy would be in danger”.

In a significant development with regard to the shifting of Dharna Chowk from Indira Park to a faraway place, the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana Police to allow protest meetings, dharnas and rallies at the Chowk for a period of six weeks.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice S. V. Bhatt while granting the interim order observed that peoples’ protests are a key pillar of democracy and democracy is sustained when protesting voices are heard, and if “we suppress them then democracy would be in danger.”

Making it clear that in a democratic country like India the rulers cannot suppress the voice of the people, the bench said that the court will not remain a mute spectator if the voice of the people is suppressed.

The bench said that the people of this country have a right to speak, right to live, and right to assemble, and the rulers cannot suppress their rights without citing reasonable grounds.

The bench was dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) by Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao, and the CPI’s Ch Venkat Reddy challenging the action of the government in not permitting dharnas and protest meetings within the limits of the city, including at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park.

The bench has also taken up a PIL on the letter of Professor Visweswara Rao.

S. Sharath Kumar, counsel for the government, submitted that the government has identified a place at Saroornagar stadium for the Dharna Chowk in view of the complaints from people residing near Dharna Chowk at Indira Park, that they are inconvenienced due to the frequent protests and traffic jams in the area. Also, there are a number of hospitals in the vicinity of Dharna Chowk and patients are suffering with the noise pollution.

Reacting to the submission of the counsel, the bench asked “who told you to give permission for hospitals near the Chowk? Why have you allowed a number of educational institutions near it” and “do you want to crush the peoples' voice for the sake of private institutions?”

The Chief Justice said that people may not know where the Chief Justice’s bungalow is located, but they easily recognise Dharna Chowk.

The Chief Justice said, “If I engage a car to go to my residence, I invariably guide the driver on how to reach my house, but if I hire a car to go to Dharna Chowk, the driver takes me to the place easily.”

While directing the police to allow the dharnas and protests at the site, the High Court bench adjourned the case.