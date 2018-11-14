search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court pulls up Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for plastic ban plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 14, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 2:30 am IST
The court also directed the authorities to implement the Centre’s rule on plastic waste management. 
The bench termed the “human being as the worst tourist whoever visited planet earth” said that he was causing irreversible damage to the environment.
 The bench termed the “human being as the worst tourist whoever visited planet earth” said that he was causing irreversible damage to the environment.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to come up with an action plan for a plastic ban in temples from both the Telugu speaking states.

Criticising the untidy environment all across both the neighbouring states, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice S.V. Bhatt directed the Pollution Control Board, Endowments department officials to submit a detailed action plan.

 

The bench termed the “human being as the worst tourist whoever visited planet earth” said that he was causing irreversible damage to the environment.

The court also directed the authorities to implement the Centre’s rule on plastic waste management. 

The court passed the order after taking suo motu cognizance of the report submitted by Warangal and Nizamabad district judges after inspecting and the difficulties faced by the devotees in temples. 

Advocate-generals from both the states put forth their arguments before the HC adjourned for the next week.

...
Tags: hyderabad high court, plastic ban, pollution control board
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp to delete your data

(Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp)
 

Women more likely to suffer from depression due to obesity than men: study

A study found that high BMI makes people more likely to be depressed (Photo: AFP)
 

To treat or not to treat: Here are the right ways to feed your dog a treat

In order to ensure that you are doing the right thing and treating them the right way, here are some measures to keep in mind. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

VVS Laxman hails Rohit Sharma captaincy credentials in Virat Kohli's absence

Rohit ended the series as the second highest run-getter behind opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was a treat to watch for many. (Photo: PTI)
 

Woman sues ex-boyfriend after his long penis 'stretched her vagina'

It is still unknown how large Silindile alleges her ex's penis is. (Photo: AFP)
 

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross ‘Jonty Rhodes 30’ limited-run pick-up launched

Accessory kit available to both existing and new owners of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Scientists told to stay silent

Defence Research and Development Organisation logo (Photo: PTI)

Pakistani intruder shot dead in J&K; had 15 grenades, 2 rifles

The recoveries made from the terrorist included two assault rifles along with two magazines and 234 rounds of bullets, five pistols with 10 magazines and 60 rounds, 15 hand grenades and 12 fuses for Improvised Explosive Devices. (Photo: ANI)

K T Rama Rao promises special fund for disabled

K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: 20 in minority school report viral fever

In clusters like residential schools, the spread of the virus is fast and the students have to practice hand hygiene and have to cover their mouths while sneezing or coughing which can help to curtail the spread of the virus.

Gaja cyclone may postpone ISRO’s launch

Indian Space Research Organisation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham