Cyclone Gaja may postpone ISRO’s GSLV MK III-D2 launch

Tirupati: The chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Kailasavadivoo Sivam, said that the launch of GSLV MK III-D2, which was scheduled for 5.08 am on Wednesday, may be postponed if the weather conditions turned disturbing due to the cyclonic storm Gaja. Ahead of the launch, Sivam offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons after conducting special rituals, Sivan said that if the weather conditions continued to be normal, the launch of the satellite would be as per the schedule.

“We hope that the take-off happens as per schedule. If the weather condition takes a bad turn, the launch may postponed,” he maintained.

Speaking about the GSLV MK III-D2 uses, Sivan said the communication satellite was specifically meant for Jammu and Kashmir and other northern regions to provide high-speed bandwidth that helped bridge the digital divide in the hinterland. The payloads were meant to provide communication services to those regions under the Digital India Program.